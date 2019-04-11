Funeral procession will follow Nipsey Hussle’s Staples Center memorial

The last time Nipsey Hussle was at Staples Center, he was headlining the BET Experience concert in June 2018.
On Thursday, thousands of friends, family and fans will fill the venue to celebrate the life of the slain rapper.
A massive security presence will also be on hand for the memorial to the South Los Angeles entrepreneur, in an effort to avoid the problems of last week’s vigil, where reports of a gunman prompted a stampede that injured 19 people.
LAPD Chief Michel Moore initially said no shots were fired at the vigil, but an affidavit by a longtime gang investigator shows evidence of a brazen attack during the crowded candlelight gathering at Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard.
Thursday’s memorial will feature a number of performances in honor of the man born Ermias Joseph Asghedom. Hussle, 33, was gunned down in broad daylight March 31 in front of his clothing store on Slauson Avenue. Hussle, a Grammy-nominated recording artist, was beloved among South L.A. residents for devoting his time and resources to helping those in his community.
The event will be live-streamed across the web for fans across the globe to watch.
The only other time the 21,000-seat venue was used to memorialize an entertainer was in 2009, when Michael Jackson died.
Hussle’s family is asking those in attendance to act respectfully, as they don’t want a repeat of the violence at last week’s vigil.
The Los Angeles Police Department is pulling in officers from divisions across the city to keep a watchful but distant eye on the memorial. The police presence, according to officials, will be substantial but subtle, mostly for traffic and peacekeeping if needed.
“We will be as low-key and away as possible while maintaining public safety and safe expeditious traffic movement,” LAPD Asst. Chief Robert Arcos said. “In some areas, we will be visible, but not in a manner to be in close proximity to the event.”
Officers will be on foot, bicycles and motorbikes, Arcos said.
Staples Center officials are asking anyone without a ticket to the memorial to stay away from to the arena and L.A. Live as access will be restricted. Doors open at 8 a.m., and the memorial will begin at 10.
Free tickets for the service were exhausted within minutes, and people soon began trying to scalp them online. EBay shut down one seller’s attempt to make $400 off four tickets.
Guests and staff at Staples Center will be subject to a metal detector screening and visual and bag inspections. Bags should be no larger than 14-by-14-by-6 inches, and backpacks are forbidden at the memorial. Out of respect to the family, officials said, cameras and recording devices will not be permitted inside the venue, and anyone found recording or taking photos may be asked to leave.
There will be plenty of opportunity for those who didn’t get tickets to the memorial to honor Hussle, as a 25.5-mile funeral procession will take place from downtown Los Angeles through Inglewood, South L.A. and Watts.
The route begins at Staples Center immediately following the celebration of life event and will travel south on Vermont Avenue to Century Boulevard. From there it will head east to Wilmington Avenue and then loop back around and travel west to La Brea Avenue and Manchester Boulevard before turning north to the Marathon Clothing store, where Hussle was gunned down, and ending at the Angelus Funeral Home in the Crenshaw district.
Procession security will be provided by the Nation of Islam, and roads along the route will be closed to accommodate the vehicles. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
Throughout the week, mourners have turned the area around Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard into a shrine. Visitors have been ushered into an alley sandwiched by two vibrant murals of Hussle, where they have taken photos, kneeled to pray and looked up at the Grammy-nominated artist.
On Friday, Los Angeles council members will adjourn their meeting at City Hall in the memory of the slain rapper. Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson announced Tuesday that the Crenshaw Boulevard and West Slauson Avenue intersection will be named “Ermias ‘Nipsey Hussle’ Asghedom Square.”
“He was working closely with the city to help save lives and transform lives, even as he was doing that for himself,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said at a news conference following the killing.
“He was a tireless advocate for the young people of this city and of this world, to lift them up with the possibility of not being imprisoned by where you come from or past mistakes.”