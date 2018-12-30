Cotton Bowl: Clemson dominates Notre Dame for a 30-3 victory and spot in CFP championship game

When the football departed the right hand of Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the clock at AT&T Stadium insisted that seven seconds plus an entire second half remained on the docket for the afternoon. Sprinting toward the corner of the end zone, rising to receive the delivery, wide receiver Tee Higgins would soon render those remaining digits meaningless. Games cannot end midstream. But this one should have, right there, after Higgins returned to the ground.
A juggling, one-handed touchdown catch from Higgins— a preposterous feat of hand-eye coordination and balance against an already overmatched Notre Dame defense — provided Clemson a 20-point lead at the half as the Tigers rolled to a 30-3 victory in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl. Undeterred when an Irish defensive back tipped the football, Higgins secured the ball to his chest and planted his right foot in the turf as he skidded out of bounds. It counted for six points, and achieved a note of finality: This game was over.
Higgins rose from the turf as a throng of Tigers ran to greet him. Lawrence raised his arms to the sky. His pass was not pinpoint. Higgins ensured precision was not necessary. A freshman yet to experience a defeat in college, Lawrence rolled throughout the afternoon with 327 yards and three touchdowns on 69.2 percent passing.
The victory returned No. 2 Clemson (14-0) to the finals of the playoff for the third time in four seasons, and closed the book on No. 3 Notre Dame (12-1). Lawrence keyed the offense during a 20-point second quarter. He connected twice with fellow freshman Justyn Ross for touchdowns before Higgins executed his last-second highlight.
The Tigers entered the game as prohibitive favorites, having won their last eight games by an average margin of 38 points. The offense has scored more this season than any other in university history, and the defense had held opponents to single digits six times. The semifinal offered another opportunity for Clemson to flaunt the talent at the fingertips of coach Dabo Swinney.
Clemson played without defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, who was suspended after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug. Lawrence is one of three potential first-round picks on the Tigers’ defensive line. Another member of the trio, Clelin Ferrell, provided his offense with an opening a few minutes into the game.
On a first down at the Clemson 49, Irish quarterback Ian Book scrambled upfield. Ferrell chased him down and poked the football loose with his left hand. After a replay review, Clemson took possession. The turnover set up a 40-yard field goal from Tigers kicker Greg Huegel to give Clemson the lead.
Book authored an immediate response, hitting running back Dexter Williams for a 16-yard gain on third down, benefiting from a pass-interference call on Clemson cornerback Trayvon Mullen, and scrambling for 10 yards to reach the red zone. Irish kicker Justin Yoon tied the score with a 28-yard kick. The drive allowed the game to maintain its premise of competitiveness for a few more minutes. For the rest of the day, the Irish offense consisted mostly of Book fleeing from Tigers.
In the second quarter, the Tigers churned ahead. Lawrence connected on a 52-yard pass to Ross for the game’s first touchdown. The two freshmen linked up when Ross created separation on a deep route down the Clemson sideline. Lawrence lofted the football to Ross, who evaded the grasp of two defenders en route to the end zone. Clemson led by six after the extra point was blocked.
Lawrence piloted another scoring drive as the first half drew to a close. He hit fifth-year senior Hunter Renfrow for 16 yards, then sprinted for 11 of his own. After a pass interference call on Notre Dame defensive back Donte Vaughn, Lawrence found Ross again, this time for a 42-yard score.
Tucked into the slot, Ross sprinted past Irish safety Alohi Gilman. Lawrence feathered the a pass up the seam, leading Ross to the end zone. Ross spread his arms like a bird. Swinney pumped his fist and saluted Lawrence. The lead grew to 13 — and it would increase before the half ended.
Clemson took over on their own 20 with 39 seconds remaining. After two completions by Lawrence, Renfroe secured a 32-yard catch. A roughing-the-passer call on Notre Dame defensive tackle Jerry Tillery pushed the Tigers to Notre Dame’s 19. Lawrence and Higgins took care of the rest.
Higgins ran a fade pattern into the corner of the end zone. The pass from Lawrence was deflected by Vaughn. Higgins tapped the football with his right hand and collected the score.
The Tigers furthered the rout in the third quarter, after defensive back Nolan Turner picked off a pass from Book in Clemson territory. Bottled up in the first half, Tigers running back Travis Etienne capitalized on a gaping maw in the center of Notre Dame’s front. He burst through the daylight and streaked to a 62-yard touchdown.