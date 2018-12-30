Cotton Bowl: Clemson dominates Notre Dame for a 30-3 victory and spot in CFP championship game

A juggling, one-handed touchdown catch from Higgins— a preposterous feat of hand-eye coordination and balance against an already overmatched Notre Dame defense — provided Clemson a 20-point lead at the half as the Tigers rolled to a 30-3 victory in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl. Undeterred when an Irish defensive back tipped the football, Higgins secured the ball to his chest and planted his right foot in the turf as he skidded out of bounds. It counted for six points, and achieved a note of finality: This game was over.