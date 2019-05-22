Minor league baseball team changes its name to Peppers in Oil

Ladies and gentlemen, YOUR Mahoning Valley Peppers in Oil!
OK, so Peppers in Oil doesn’t sound like the best name for a sports team. It conjures images of, well, vegetables roasting in a skillet.
On the other hand, the Scrappers is a great name for a low-level, minor league baseball team. You can just picture a bunch of guys working hard game after game while just barely getting by in hopes of making it big one day.
Nonetheless, the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, a Class A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians, have announced that they are changing their name to Peppers in Oil — but just for one night this summer.
Not sure what inspired this move — perhaps they felt the need to stand out in the same farm system as the Akron RubberDucks — but it’s happening July 13 against Hudson Valley, which as far as we know will still be known as the Renegades that night.
In announcing the event, the Niles, Ohio-based team referred to peppers in oil as an “iconic area appetizer” (we’ll take their word for it). Game-worn jerseys featuring the sweet Peppers in Oil logo will be auctioned off to benefit the United Way.
And, speaking of that sweet logo, the team already has some sweet merchandise commemorating the momentary name change available for preorder (I’ll take one of those lime-green hats with the red bill, please).
Minor league baseball has the best promotions.