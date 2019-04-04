This ballpark will allow fans to pick walkup song for opposing players

Here’s an idea for the Dodgers, Angels, and the rest of the league to enhance the fan experience this season.
The Stockton Ports, a Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Oakland Athletics in the California League, will play its season opener on Thursday against the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes. The Ports recently announced a series of upgrades to the stadium, operations, community efforts, and fan experience that attendees can look forward to this season. But there’s one fan experience the team is very excited about which will involve the fans.
Beginning on opening night, fans can pick the walkup song for the Ports’ opponents for every home game. But of course there’s a catch: $5 ensures the song will be assigned to a random player, while $10 allows fans to pick a song for a specific player in the lineup.
All proceeds collected will go toward the Ports’ community fund, the Anchor Fund.
Now here’s your chance to assign a funny song to a player whom you might not be fond of. But beware that not all walkup songs produce the desired effect. Remember what the Atlanta Braves tried last season for Bryce Harper?