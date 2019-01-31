Surgeon Neal ElAttrache helps Rams and Dodgers get back on the field after injuries

ElAttrache made it a point to be at every game, if possible. One 12-day stretch looked like this: the Dodgers in Milwaukee for Games 1 and 2 of the National League Championship Series on Oct. 12-13; the Rams in Denver on Oct. 14; the Dodgers in Los Angeles for Games 3, 4 and 5 of the NLCS on Oct. 15-17; the Dodgers in Milwaukee for Games 6 and 7 of the NLCS on Oct. 19-20; the Rams in San Francisco on Oct. 21, and the Dodgers in Boston for Game 1 of the World Series on Oct. 23.