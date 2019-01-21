L.A. has Super Bowl team for first time in 35 years as Rams beat Saints in overtime

Two plays into the second quarter, the Rams trailed 13-0 and were on the verge of absorbing an even bigger early deficit. They were backed up on their 30-yard line, facing fourth down, when punter Johnny Hekker took the snap but didn’t punt. He instead passed the ball to a wide-open Sam Shields for 12 yards and a first down. A dozen plays later, the Rams had driven for their first score, a 36-yard field goal by Zuerlein, and the Rams breathed easy.