Rams vs. Saints in NFL playoffs: Live updates, score, analysis

The Los Angeles Rams square off against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC championship game.

Be sure to join us for live score updates, highlights and analysis throughout the game, which starts at 12:05 p.m. PST. The winner will advance to Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta to play against either the New England Patriots or the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rams fans living the dome life

Sean McVay's army travels well. Gary Klein caught these Rams fans flying their RWO colors before Sunday's game at the Superdome. Ric Flair would be proud.

Rams fans in the house. pic.twitter.com/QDJRZkN81F — Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) January 20, 2019

By Today If You Are A NFL Fan, You Have Picked A Team. IN THE HOUSE THAT FLAIR BUILT, We Are The Los Angeles @RamsNFL All Day Long Led By The Great Todd Gurley, THE MAN! WOOOOO! @TG3II pic.twitter.com/eaeXHcFZjU — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 20, 2019

Austin Knoblauch | 11 a.m.

Plenty of ways to get to the Superdome

Who needs a car when a boat will get the job done in the bayou. Check out what Sam Farmer captured on video prior to the Rams-Saints NFC championship game in New Orleans:

Well, that’s one way to get to a Saints game. pic.twitter.com/YDivXgMEax — Sam Farmer (@LATimesfarmer) January 20, 2019

Austin Knoblauch | 10:56 a.m.

Darth Raider has nothing on Darth Easy

Rams beat writer Gary Klein always arrives early to the stadium, even for out of town matchups. Check out what he spotted in New Orleans on the way to the Superdome:

Well, I guess the Saints are ready. pic.twitter.com/s2ye09VkcI — Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) January 20, 2019

Austin Knoblauch | 10:48 a.m.

Who will win Sunday in Rams vs. Saints showdown?

Saints coach Sean Payton, left, and Rams coach Sean McVay have guided their respective squads to the NFC championship game. (Associated Press)

Gary Klein's prediction

The Rams left New Orleans after their defeat in November feeling as if they could win a rematch, regardless of where it was played. Now they will prove it.

RAMS 30, SAINTS 27

Sam Farmer's pick

All the pregame focus is the way these teams throw the ball, but this will come down to the Rams' clock-hogging ground game versus a Saints defense that's missing Sheldon Rankins up front.

RAMS 35, SAINTS 28

Rams and Saints inactives for Sunday

Rams inactives: Darious Williams, Justin Davis, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Trevon Young, Jamil Demby, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Tanzel Smart — Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) January 20, 2019

Rams will beat Saints, advance to the Super Bowl

Bill Plaschke predicts a big win for the Rams in the NFC title game against the New Orleans Saints.

You could see it last Saturday night at the Coliseum, where dozens of blue stars lay flattened on the muddy turf.

The Rams didn't just beat the Dallas Cowboys. They ran them into the ground.

"I think we kind of feel like we were born for this moment,'' tackle Andrew Whitworth said.

You could feel it this week in Thousand Oaks, where giants are moving about with sturdy assurance, speaking with quiet conviction, acting like they know they belong.

The Rams aren't scared of their biggest game in many seasons. They're embracing it.

"We're getting back to getting hot and feeling good about ourselves,'' Whitworth said.

Bill Plaschke

Video: Marcus Peters confident: ‘I’m a fiery player’

The Rams exude quiet confidence as they prepare to face the New Orleans Saints in Sunday's NFC Championship Game at the Superdome.

How the Rams and Saints match up in the NFC championship

How teams compare statistically. All stats are per-game averages, except for sacks and turnover differential, which are for the season (league rank in parentheses):

Category Rams Saints Category Points scored Rams 32.9 (2) Saints 31.5 (3) Category Points allowed Rams 24.0 (20) Saints 22.1 (14) Category Pass offense Rams 281.7 (5) Saints 252.6 (12) Category Rush offense Rams 139.4 (3) Saints 126.6 (6) Category Pass defense Rams 236.2 (14) Saints 268.9 (29) Category Rush defense Rams 122.3 (23) Saints 80.2 (2) Category Sacks Rams 41 (15) Saints 49 (T5) Category Penalty yards Rams 54.9 (10) Saints 58.7 (15) Category Turnovers Rams Plus eleven (4) Saints Plus eight (7)

Jared Goff and Drew Brees: One will go to the Super Bowl, the other to the Pro Bowl

Rams quarterback Jared Goff, left, greets New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees after the Saints defeated the Rams, 45-35, on Nov. 4, 2018 in New Orleans. (Gregory Shamus / Getty Images)

They were Pro Bowl teammates after last season, and both again were voted onto the NFC roster for the NFL's annual All-Star exhibition that is played the week before the Super Bowl.

But Rams quarterback Jared Goff and New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees won't be sharing a meeting room, practice reps and a sideline next week in Orlando, Fla.

One of them will be busy preparing for the Super Bowl.

On Sunday, Goff and Brees will square off in the NFC championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. The winner advances to play the Kansas City Chiefs or the New England Patriots in the Feb. 3 Super Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

"Always something you dream about growing up is being able to play in the Super Bowl," Goff said Wednesday. "Try not to think about it too much because you know you have to focus on this game and get this one won and then you can focus on that.

"Even playing in the NFC championship is a dream come true."

Gary Klein

Rams getting some Santa Monica love

The Ferris wheel at the Santa Monica pier is sporting some trippy visuals in an ode to the Rams' logo. It isn't the only Los Angeles landmark showing off its Rams colors this week.

Blue looks good on the City of Angels!



Los Angeles is lighting up blue for the #pLAyoffs! pic.twitter.com/5kMnMXWKKT — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 20, 2019

Video: Rams looking to put the squeeze on the Saints

The New Orleans Saints feature a future Hall of Fame quarterback, the NFL's best wide receiver and an unrelenting running game. Stopping the explosive Saints is objective No. 1 for the Rams in Sunday's NFC championship game.

Rams return to New Orleans with a weapon Saints didn't see in first matchup

Rams running backs Todd Gurley, left, and C.J. Anderson give the New Orleans Saints something new to prepare for. (Associated Press)

The rotation began seven plays into the Rams' divisional-round playoff victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Star running back Todd Gurley, on the field for the first time in nearly a month, had carried the ball four times when backup C.J. Anderson came off the sideline and carried three times before an eventual field goal. The rotation continued throughout the game.

"There was times he wanted to come in, and I tell him I was in a rhythm, and there was times he felt like he was in a rhythm and I'm going to let him go," Anderson said.

By the end of the 30-22 victory, Anderson had rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns in 23 carries. Gurley rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown in 16 carries. It had been two decades since two backs from the same team each ran for more than 100 yards in a playoff game.

Gary Klein

Sean McVay’s title game fashion sense

Sean McVay in NFC championship game gear pic.twitter.com/Doi1Uzhkl0 — Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) January 16, 2019

Rams and Saints had a feeling they'd meet up again in NFC championship

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald gets an arm on Saints quarterback Drew Brees during their Week 9 meeting. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

After suffering an early-November loss to the New Orleans Saints, several Rams players said they were relieved that the pressure to complete a perfect season was over.

The Rams went on to finish 13-3, and they defeated the Dallas Cowboys in a divisional playoff game.

Now, the Rams are embracing the pressure they will be under when they return to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to play the Saints on Sunday in the NFC championship game. The winner advances to the Super Bowl to play either the Kansas City Chiefs or the New England Patriots.

Rams receiver Brandin Cooks has recent experience preparing for a conference title game. Last season, he played on a Patriots team that advanced to the Super Bowl.

"Just continue to remind yourself to take it one day at time like you did all season," Cooks said. "Don't try to change anything and do anything out of the ordinary."

Gary Klein

Rams Mark Barron feels super about playing in NFC championship game in New Orleans

Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Mark Barron watches against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 2. (Paul Sancya / Associated Press)

The Mercedes-Benz Superdome is not a place where Mark Barron feels uncomfortable.

While playing in college for Alabama, the Rams linebacker won the second of two Bowl Championship Series titles at the stadium as the Crimson Tide defeated Louisiana State in the final to end the 2011 season.

The Rams return the Superdome on Sunday for the NFC championship game against the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints defeated the Rams, 45-35, at the Superdome in November. Barron, who grew up about two hours away in Mobile, Ala., is looking forward to another opportunity to perform in the raucous atmosphere.

"Love playing in the Superdome," Barron said Friday. "Love playing on the fast surface. They have a great fan base, so it always creates an intense environment, so I like that part of it."

Gary Klein

Rams love playing in January

It's hard to beat the winter weather in Thousand Oaks, but the feeling of practicing in January is something that every NFL player wants to experience regardless of location.

The Rams seemed more than happy to be on the practice field on Friday after a series of storms left them in soggier conditions earlier in the week.

What gets the Rams' Marcus Peters upset? Apparently, it's Bill Plaschke

Marcus Peters hasn't had the best season, but the Rams cornerback is looking to put that behind him vs. the Saints. (Harry How / Getty Images)

Marcus Peters is annoyed.

It's four days before the NFC championship game, his Rams are preparing to travel to the nightmarish Superdome to play the favored New Orleans Saints, it's raining outside their Thousand Oaks practice facility, they might have to practice later this week under a giant makeshift tent, and he's wearing a windbreaker with the hood wrapped about his face.

But Marcus Peters is not annoyed with any of that. He's annoyed with me.

I asked the tempestuous cornerback to evaluate his season Wednesday afternoon, and he quickly barked into the microphone sitting atop the news conference lectern.

"I think we ain't done yet,'' he said.

"But you, personally,'' I said.

He closed his eyes and moved his mouth to within inches of that microphone.

"I. Think. We. Ain't. Done. Yet,'' he said.

Bill Plaschke

Ndamukong Suh finally looks like player who can help Rams tackle Saints

Rams nose tackle Ndamukong Suh celebrates after scoring during the second half in Los Angeles' divisional playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys. (Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

The Rams gave Ndamukong Suh a one-year, $14-million contract to add another dominant presence to their defensive line.

It appeared to be a solid, if unspectacular investment during the regular season. Suh stood out at times, but as part of a front that featured star Aaron Donald he was not a game-changer.

He looks like one now.

Suh goes into the NFC championship game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday coming off a starring role in the Rams' divisional-round playoff victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Gary Klein

Jared Goff can throw the deep ball for Rams

Jared Goff's superlative play is one of the reasons why the Los Angeles Rams are playing in the NFC title game. After a rookie season full of struggles at tail end of the Jeff Fisher era, the third year quarterback has blossomed into one of the NFL' best signal-callers under coach Sean McVay.

Need proof? Check out his longest passes from the season:

Austin Knoblauch

Rams coach Sean McVay promises he won't turn timid against Saints

Rams coach Sean McVay celebrates a Todd Gurley touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in the divisional playoffs. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Rams coach Sean McVay showed a daring side this season with several decisions. It remains to be seen whether McVay will remain aggressive or turn conservative in Sunday's NFC championship game against the New Orleans Saints.

"We are an aggressive team by nature," McVay said. "That's our mindset, that's our mentality, but you don't want to be reckless. So, there's an element of making sure that that communication is amongst your coaches where you're utilizing those resources around you.

"But, then there's also a feel where, man, we feel real confident in our players' ability to execute and we're going to play not fearing failure, but to go attack an opportunity to go win a conference championship."

Gary Klein

Check out Alvin Kamara’s biggest plays of the year

Alvin Kamara is a dual-threat running back with a reputation for game-changing plays and spectacular speed. He torched the Rams' defense for 116 total yards and three touchdowns on the way to a 45-35 Saints win in November.

The Rams will have to keep Kamara's big-play ability in check if they want to improve their chances of reaching the Super Bowl. In 15 games this season, the second-year star tallied 1,592 total yards (883 rushing, 709 receiving) and 18 touchdowns.

Here's a look at some of the biggest plays of the season from the 2017 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year:

Of course, Todd Gurley is a premier dual-threat running back who's capable of slicing through the NFL's best defenses. He's caused a lot of pain for the Saints since entering the league.

In three games against Saints Todd Gurley has:

(2016) 50 yards in 13 carries, 4 catches for 39 yards

(2017) 74 yards in 17 carries, 4 catches for 54 yards

(2018) 68 yards and TD in 13 carries, 6 catches for 11 yards — Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) January 20, 2019

Austin Knoblauch