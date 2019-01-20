Rams vs. Saints in NFL playoffs: Live updates, score, analysis

The Los Angeles Rams square off against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC championship game.
Rams fans living the dome life
Sean McVay's army travels well. Gary Klein caught these Rams fans flying their RWO colors before Sunday's game at the Superdome. Ric Flair would be proud.
Austin Knoblauch | 11 a.m.
Plenty of ways to get to the Superdome
Who needs a car when a boat will get the job done in the bayou. Check out what Sam Farmer captured on video prior to the Rams-Saints NFC championship game in New Orleans:
Austin Knoblauch | 10:56 a.m.
Darth Raider has nothing on Darth Easy
Rams beat writer Gary Klein always arrives early to the stadium, even for out of town matchups. Check out what he spotted in New Orleans on the way to the Superdome:
Austin Knoblauch | 10:48 a.m.
Who will win Sunday in Rams vs. Saints showdown?
Gary Klein's prediction
The Rams left New Orleans after their defeat in November feeling as if they could win a rematch, regardless of where it was played. Now they will prove it.
RAMS 30, SAINTS 27
Sam Farmer's pick
All the pregame focus is the way these teams throw the ball, but this will come down to the Rams' clock-hogging ground game versus a Saints defense that's missing Sheldon Rankins up front.
RAMS 35, SAINTS 28
Rams and Saints inactives for Sunday
Rams will beat Saints, advance to the Super Bowl
You could see it last Saturday night at the Coliseum, where dozens of blue stars lay flattened on the muddy turf.
The Rams didn't just beat the Dallas Cowboys. They ran them into the ground.
"I think we kind of feel like we were born for this moment,'' tackle Andrew Whitworth said.
You could feel it this week in Thousand Oaks, where giants are moving about with sturdy assurance, speaking with quiet conviction, acting like they know they belong.
The Rams aren't scared of their biggest game in many seasons. They're embracing it.
"We're getting back to getting hot and feeling good about ourselves,'' Whitworth said.
Bill Plaschke
Video: Marcus Peters confident: ‘I’m a fiery player’
How the Rams and Saints match up in the NFC championship
How teams compare statistically. All stats are per-game averages, except for sacks and turnover differential, which are for the season (league rank in parentheses):
|Category
|Rams
|Saints
|CategoryPoints scored
|Rams32.9 (2)
|Saints31.5 (3)
|CategoryPoints allowed
|Rams24.0 (20)
|Saints22.1 (14)
|CategoryPass offense
|Rams281.7 (5)
|Saints252.6 (12)
|CategoryRush offense
|Rams139.4 (3)
|Saints126.6 (6)
|CategoryPass defense
|Rams236.2 (14)
|Saints268.9 (29)
|CategoryRush defense
|Rams122.3 (23)
|Saints80.2 (2)
|CategorySacks
|Rams41 (15)
|Saints49 (T5)
|CategoryPenalty yards
|Rams54.9 (10)
|Saints58.7 (15)
|CategoryTurnovers
|RamsPlus eleven (4)
|SaintsPlus eight (7)
Jared Goff and Drew Brees: One will go to the Super Bowl, the other to the Pro Bowl
They were Pro Bowl teammates after last season, and both again were voted onto the NFC roster for the NFL's annual All-Star exhibition that is played the week before the Super Bowl.
But Rams quarterback Jared Goff and New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees won't be sharing a meeting room, practice reps and a sideline next week in Orlando, Fla.
One of them will be busy preparing for the Super Bowl.
On Sunday, Goff and Brees will square off in the NFC championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. The winner advances to play the Kansas City Chiefs or the New England Patriots in the Feb. 3 Super Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
"Always something you dream about growing up is being able to play in the Super Bowl," Goff said Wednesday. "Try not to think about it too much because you know you have to focus on this game and get this one won and then you can focus on that.
"Even playing in the NFC championship is a dream come true."
Gary Klein
Rams getting some Santa Monica love
The Ferris wheel at the Santa Monica pier is sporting some trippy visuals in an ode to the Rams' logo. It isn't the only Los Angeles landmark showing off its Rams colors this week.
Video: Rams looking to put the squeeze on the Saints
Rams return to New Orleans with a weapon Saints didn't see in first matchup
The rotation began seven plays into the Rams' divisional-round playoff victory over the Dallas Cowboys.
Star running back Todd Gurley, on the field for the first time in nearly a month, had carried the ball four times when backup C.J. Anderson came off the sideline and carried three times before an eventual field goal. The rotation continued throughout the game.
"There was times he wanted to come in, and I tell him I was in a rhythm, and there was times he felt like he was in a rhythm and I'm going to let him go," Anderson said.
By the end of the 30-22 victory, Anderson had rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns in 23 carries. Gurley rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown in 16 carries. It had been two decades since two backs from the same team each ran for more than 100 yards in a playoff game.
Gary Klein
Sean McVay’s title game fashion sense
Rams and Saints had a feeling they'd meet up again in NFC championship
After suffering an early-November loss to the New Orleans Saints, several Rams players said they were relieved that the pressure to complete a perfect season was over.
The Rams went on to finish 13-3, and they defeated the Dallas Cowboys in a divisional playoff game.
Now, the Rams are embracing the pressure they will be under when they return to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to play the Saints on Sunday in the NFC championship game. The winner advances to the Super Bowl to play either the Kansas City Chiefs or the New England Patriots.
Rams receiver Brandin Cooks has recent experience preparing for a conference title game. Last season, he played on a Patriots team that advanced to the Super Bowl.
"Just continue to remind yourself to take it one day at time like you did all season," Cooks said. "Don't try to change anything and do anything out of the ordinary."
Gary Klein
Rams Mark Barron feels super about playing in NFC championship game in New Orleans
The Mercedes-Benz Superdome is not a place where Mark Barron feels uncomfortable.
While playing in college for Alabama, the Rams linebacker won the second of two Bowl Championship Series titles at the stadium as the Crimson Tide defeated Louisiana State in the final to end the 2011 season.
The Rams return the Superdome on Sunday for the NFC championship game against the New Orleans Saints.
The Saints defeated the Rams, 45-35, at the Superdome in November. Barron, who grew up about two hours away in Mobile, Ala., is looking forward to another opportunity to perform in the raucous atmosphere.
"Love playing in the Superdome," Barron said Friday. "Love playing on the fast surface. They have a great fan base, so it always creates an intense environment, so I like that part of it."
Gary Klein
Rams love playing in January
It's hard to beat the winter weather in Thousand Oaks, but the feeling of practicing in January is something that every NFL player wants to experience regardless of location.
The Rams seemed more than happy to be on the practice field on Friday after a series of storms left them in soggier conditions earlier in the week.
What gets the Rams' Marcus Peters upset? Apparently, it's Bill Plaschke
Marcus Peters is annoyed.
It's four days before the NFC championship game, his Rams are preparing to travel to the nightmarish Superdome to play the favored New Orleans Saints, it's raining outside their Thousand Oaks practice facility, they might have to practice later this week under a giant makeshift tent, and he's wearing a windbreaker with the hood wrapped about his face.
But Marcus Peters is not annoyed with any of that. He's annoyed with me.
I asked the tempestuous cornerback to evaluate his season Wednesday afternoon, and he quickly barked into the microphone sitting atop the news conference lectern.
"I think we ain't done yet,'' he said.
"But you, personally,'' I said.
He closed his eyes and moved his mouth to within inches of that microphone.
"I. Think. We. Ain't. Done. Yet,'' he said.
Bill Plaschke
Ndamukong Suh finally looks like player who can help Rams tackle Saints
The Rams gave Ndamukong Suh a one-year, $14-million contract to add another dominant presence to their defensive line.
It appeared to be a solid, if unspectacular investment during the regular season. Suh stood out at times, but as part of a front that featured star Aaron Donald he was not a game-changer.
He looks like one now.
Suh goes into the NFC championship game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday coming off a starring role in the Rams' divisional-round playoff victory over the Dallas Cowboys.
Gary Klein
Jared Goff can throw the deep ball for Rams
Jared Goff's superlative play is one of the reasons why the Los Angeles Rams are playing in the NFC title game. After a rookie season full of struggles at tail end of the Jeff Fisher era, the third year quarterback has blossomed into one of the NFL' best signal-callers under coach Sean McVay.
Need proof? Check out his longest passes from the season:
Austin Knoblauch
Rams coach Sean McVay promises he won't turn timid against Saints
Rams coach Sean McVay showed a daring side this season with several decisions. It remains to be seen whether McVay will remain aggressive or turn conservative in Sunday's NFC championship game against the New Orleans Saints.
"We are an aggressive team by nature," McVay said. "That's our mindset, that's our mentality, but you don't want to be reckless. So, there's an element of making sure that that communication is amongst your coaches where you're utilizing those resources around you.
"But, then there's also a feel where, man, we feel real confident in our players' ability to execute and we're going to play not fearing failure, but to go attack an opportunity to go win a conference championship."
Gary Klein
Check out Alvin Kamara’s biggest plays of the year
Alvin Kamara is a dual-threat running back with a reputation for game-changing plays and spectacular speed. He torched the Rams' defense for 116 total yards and three touchdowns on the way to a 45-35 Saints win in November.
The Rams will have to keep Kamara's big-play ability in check if they want to improve their chances of reaching the Super Bowl. In 15 games this season, the second-year star tallied 1,592 total yards (883 rushing, 709 receiving) and 18 touchdowns.
Here's a look at some of the biggest plays of the season from the 2017 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year:
Of course, Todd Gurley is a premier dual-threat running back who's capable of slicing through the NFL's best defenses. He's caused a lot of pain for the Saints since entering the league.
Austin Knoblauch