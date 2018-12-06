Reuben Foster's ex-girlfriend says 49ers tried to discredit her after she accused him of abuse

The woman accusing Reuben Foster of domestic abuse says the San Francisco 49ers organization tried to damage her credibility while police were responding to her call reporting an alleged incident involving the NFL linebacker last month.
“When I called the police, the 49ers came up there,” Elissa Ennis told ABC’s “Good Morning America” about the aftermath of a Nov. 24 incident she said involved her ex-boyfriend Foster slapping her in the face and pushing her in the chest.
Foster was booked on one count of first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence.
Ennis previously had accused Foster of physically abusing her in February and later recanted those allegations. She told “Good Morning America” that the 49ers organization, Foster’s employer at the time, tried to use that against her.
“I have pictures of the 49ers coming up there, trying to talk to the police, saying I’m the same ex-girlfriend that sat up there and lied,” she said.
The 49ers organization denied comment to “Good Morning America.”
The 49ers ended up cutting Foster on Nov. 25. He was claimed off waivers by the Washington Redskins two days later but remains on the Commissioner Exempt list, meaning he can't practice or attend games while the league continues to review his situation.
“I just couldn’t believe somebody picked him up in less than, how many hours,” Ennis told “Good Morning America.” “I was shocked.”
Ennis said Foster was abusive toward her “like three times” during their relationship. When she recanted her initial accusation of abuse in April, Ennis said, “I was not telling the truth.”
She explained: “I did what I had to do for the person I love. I thought that he would change....
“He used to come crying to me telling me he didn’t have anybody. If somebody that you love comes crying to you telling you that they didn’t have anybody, you would do the same thing too. That’s why I did what I did, because I loved him.”
Asked if she still loves Foster, Ennis replied: “I’ve been getting help and stuff like that. This is not love.”
Neither Foster nor his representatives have responded to ABC News' request for comment.