RJ Hampton, a five-star player with good grades, chooses overseas ball over college

“The Breakers were the best team for me,” RJ Hampton told ESPN. “Their owners played in the NBA, and they told me their goal is to help me have a great experience in New Zealand and ultimately a great career in the NBA. The fact that I'll be able to play two preseason games against NBA teams in October was very attractive. I'll be able to get a little taste of the atmosphere and how NBA games are played, which should expedite my development."