Sparks drop season opener to Aces in Las Vegas

The WNBA’s marquee matchup on opening weekend was dealt a blow when two of the league’s biggest stars were sidelined.
Las Vegas Aces fans were denied the opportunity to see their newest player, Liz Cambage, who was a late scratch because of a mild Achilles’ tendon injury. Yet the Aces still secured an 83-70 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks, who were without Candace Parker (hamstring injury).
After a closely contested first quarter, the Aces put the clamps on the Sparks’ offense in the second, outscoring Los Angeles 18-8. Las Vegas took a 14-point lead into halftime and was able to keep the margin in double digits for the entire second half.
Despite the absence of Cambage, the Aces displayed plenty of star power. Reigning rookie of the year power forward A’ja Wilson started her sophomore campaign with 21 points on eight-of-16 shooting and 11 rebounds to lead Las Vegas. Fellow All-Star Kayla McBride chipped in 20 points and seven rebounds, while making two of three shots from beyond the three-point arc. No. 1 overall pick Jackie Young made all four of her shots en route to eight points.
The Sparks’ key players were less prepared. Chiney Ogwumike, who was acquired shortly before the start of training camp in a trade with the Connecticut Sun, struggled all game to find a rhythm with her new team. She shot just one of 10 from the field, finishing with two points and six rebounds. Chelsea Gray, fresh off a career year, had just eight points, two rebounds and four assists.
Los Angeles did receive a key contribution from second-year center Maria Vadeeva, who scored a career-high 24 points to go along with five rebounds. However, it wasn’t enough to lead the offense in Derek Fisher’s WNBA coaching debut. The Sparks shot just 36.4% from the field and turned the ball over 18 times.
Fisher will look for his first career win on Friday when the Sparks play Connecticut in their home opener.