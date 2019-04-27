Sparks acquire Chiney Ogwumike from the Connecticut Sun

For the first time in her career, Nneka Ogwumike will play with her sister.
The Los Angeles Sparks acquired Chiney Ogwumike from the Connecticut Sun in exchange for their 2020 first-round pick in a trade that was announced Saturday morning. It was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Chiney, a 6-foot-4 forward and Nneka’s younger sister, averaged 14.4 points and 7.3 rebounds last season with the Sun after recovering from various injuries that sidelined her the season before. She is also an ESPN NBA analyst.
The 2016 league MVP, Nneka averaged 15.5 points and 6.8 rebounds last season. The two sisters have expressed a desire to play together.
The sister duo should bolster the Sparks roster, which was ousted in the second round of the 2018 WNBA playoffs last season.