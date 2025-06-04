High school baseball and softball: Regional scores and updated schedule
SOCAL REGIONAL PLAYOFFS
BASEBALL
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
FIRST ROUND
DIVISION 1
#1 St. John Bosco 2, #8 St. Augustine 1
#5 Villa Park 5, #4 Granite Hills 4 (9 innings)
#3 Crespi 4, #6 Mater Dei 3
DIVISION II
#4 Eastlake 4, #5 Glendora 1
#6 Point Loma 6, #3 El Camino Real 4
DIVISION III
#1 Dos Pueblos 10, #8 St. Anthony 2
#5 University City 5, #4 Birmingham 2
#3 Venice 5, #6 Trinity Classical Academy 2
#2 Mt. Carmel 5, #7 Elsinore 0
DIVISION IV
#1 Wilmington Banning 3, #8 Lemoore 2
#5 Rancho Mirage 7, #4 Ramona 3
#2 Ridgeview 13, #7 Riverside Notre Dame 3
DIVISION V
#1 Corcoran 9, #8 LA University 5
#3 Pioneer 6, #6 Mountain View 3
#7 High Tech SD 3, #2 Fillmore 1
WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE
FIRST ROUND
DIVISION I
#7 Patrick Henry at #2 Santa Margarita, 12 p.m.
DIVISION II
#8 Rancho Bernardo at #1 Fountain Valley, 3:15 p.m.
#7 San Dimas at #2 Santa Maria St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
DIVISION IV
#6 Mary Stat of the Sea at #3 Estancia, 3:45 p.m.
DIVISION V
#5 Port of Los Angeles vs. #4 Nuview Bridge at Mystic Field
THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE
(All games at 4 p.m. unless noted)
SEMIFINALS
DIVISION I
#5 Villa Park at #1 St. John Bosco
#3 Crespi vs. #7 Patrick Henry or #2 Santa Margarita
DIVISION II
#4 Eastlake vs. #1 Fountain Valley or #8 Rancho Bernardo
#6 Point Loma vs. #7 San Dimas or #2 St. Joseph
DIVISION III
#5 Universal City at #1 Dos Pueblos
#3 Venice at #2 Mt. Carmel
DIVISION IV
#5 Rancho Mirage at #1 Wilmington Banning
#3 Estancia or #6 Mary Star of the Sea at #2 Ridgeview
DIVISION V
#5 Port of Los Angeles or #4 Nuview Bridge at #1 Corcoran
#7 High Tech SD at #3 Pioneer
Note: Finals in all divisions Saturday at higher seeds.
SOFTBALL
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
FIRST ROUND
DIVISION II
#1 El Cajon Christian, bye
#4 Monache 3, #5 Long Beach Poly 2
#6 Eastlake 3, #3 Bakersfield Christian 2
#2 Westlake 5, #7 Rancho Bernardo 3
DIVISION III
#1 Point Loma 9, #8 Port of Los Angeles 2
#4 Olympian 7, #5 West Ranch 6
#3 St. Bonaventure 6, #6 Southwest EC 5
#2 Legacy 5, #7 Elsinore 4
DIVISION IV
#1 Pioneer Valley, bye
#4 Rio Hondo Prep 9, #5 Taft 3
#2 Woodlake, bye
DIVISION V
#1 Rancho Mirage 9, #8 San Diego Lincoln 8
#4 Culver City 20, #5 Westchester 7
#6 Hueneme 9, #3 North Hollywood 4
#2 Orcutt Academy 17, #7 Cathedral City 0
WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE
FIRST ROUND
DIVISION I
#5 Poway at #4 Ayala, 4 p.m.
DIVISION IV
#6 Marquez at #3 Irvine University, 2 p.m.
THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE
(All games at 4 p.m. unless noted)
SEMIFINALS
DIVISION I
#5 Poway or #4 Ayala at #1 El Modena
#3 Bonita Vista at #2 Chula Vista Mater Dei
DIVISION II
#4 Monache at #1 El Cajon Christian
#6 Eastlake at #2 Westlake
DIVISION III
#4 Olympian at #1 Point Loma
#3 St. Bonaventure at #2 Legacy
DIVISION IV
#4 Rio Hondo Prep at #1 Pioneer Valley
#6 Marquez or #3 Irvine University at #2 Woodlake
DIVISION V
#1 Rancho Mirage at #4 Culver City
#6 Hueneme at #2 Orcutt Academy
Note: Finals in all divisions Saturday at higher seeds.
