Advertisement
High School Sports

High school baseball and softball: Regional scores and updated schedule

Baseball and glove
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff

SOCAL REGIONAL PLAYOFFS

BASEBALL

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

FIRST ROUND

DIVISION 1

#1 St. John Bosco 2, #8 St. Augustine 1

#5 Villa Park 5, #4 Granite Hills 4 (9 innings)

#3 Crespi 4, #6 Mater Dei 3

DIVISION II

#4 Eastlake 4, #5 Glendora 1

#6 Point Loma 6, #3 El Camino Real 4

DIVISION III

#1 Dos Pueblos 10, #8 St. Anthony 2

#5 University City 5, #4 Birmingham 2

#3 Venice 5, #6 Trinity Classical Academy 2

#2 Mt. Carmel 5, #7 Elsinore 0

DIVISION IV

#1 Wilmington Banning 3, #8 Lemoore 2

#5 Rancho Mirage 7, #4 Ramona 3

#2 Ridgeview 13, #7 Riverside Notre Dame 3

DIVISION V

#1 Corcoran 9, #8 LA University 5

#3 Pioneer 6, #6 Mountain View 3

#7 High Tech SD 3, #2 Fillmore 1

WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE

FIRST ROUND

DIVISION I

#7 Patrick Henry at #2 Santa Margarita, 12 p.m.

DIVISION II

#8 Rancho Bernardo at #1 Fountain Valley, 3:15 p.m.

#7 San Dimas at #2 Santa Maria St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

DIVISION IV

#6 Mary Stat of the Sea at #3 Estancia, 3:45 p.m.

DIVISION V

#5 Port of Los Angeles vs. #4 Nuview Bridge at Mystic Field

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE

(All games at 4 p.m. unless noted)

SEMIFINALS

DIVISION I

#5 Villa Park at #1 St. John Bosco

#3 Crespi vs. #7 Patrick Henry or #2 Santa Margarita

DIVISION II

#4 Eastlake vs. #1 Fountain Valley or #8 Rancho Bernardo

#6 Point Loma vs. #7 San Dimas or #2 St. Joseph

DIVISION III

#5 Universal City at #1 Dos Pueblos

#3 Venice at #2 Mt. Carmel

DIVISION IV

#5 Rancho Mirage at #1 Wilmington Banning

#3 Estancia or #6 Mary Star of the Sea at #2 Ridgeview

DIVISION V

#5 Port of Los Angeles or #4 Nuview Bridge at #1 Corcoran

#7 High Tech SD at #3 Pioneer

Note: Finals in all divisions Saturday at higher seeds.

SOFTBALL

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

FIRST ROUND

DIVISION II

#1 El Cajon Christian, bye

#4 Monache 3, #5 Long Beach Poly 2

#6 Eastlake 3, #3 Bakersfield Christian 2

#2 Westlake 5, #7 Rancho Bernardo 3

DIVISION III

#1 Point Loma 9, #8 Port of Los Angeles 2

#4 Olympian 7, #5 West Ranch 6

#3 St. Bonaventure 6, #6 Southwest EC 5

#2 Legacy 5, #7 Elsinore 4

DIVISION IV

#1 Pioneer Valley, bye

#4 Rio Hondo Prep 9, #5 Taft 3

#2 Woodlake, bye

DIVISION V

#1 Rancho Mirage 9, #8 San Diego Lincoln 8

#4 Culver City 20, #5 Westchester 7

#6 Hueneme 9, #3 North Hollywood 4

#2 Orcutt Academy 17, #7 Cathedral City 0

WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE

FIRST ROUND

DIVISION I

#5 Poway at #4 Ayala, 4 p.m.

DIVISION IV

#6 Marquez at #3 Irvine University, 2 p.m.

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE

(All games at 4 p.m. unless noted)

SEMIFINALS

DIVISION I

#5 Poway or #4 Ayala at #1 El Modena

#3 Bonita Vista at #2 Chula Vista Mater Dei

DIVISION II

#4 Monache at #1 El Cajon Christian

#6 Eastlake at #2 Westlake

DIVISION III

#4 Olympian at #1 Point Loma

#3 St. Bonaventure at #2 Legacy

DIVISION IV

#4 Rio Hondo Prep at #1 Pioneer Valley

#6 Marquez or #3 Irvine University at #2 Woodlake

DIVISION V

#1 Rancho Mirage at #4 Culver City

#6 Hueneme at #2 Orcutt Academy

Note: Finals in all divisions Saturday at higher seeds.

More to Read

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement