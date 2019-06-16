Liberty get even with Sparks

Amanda Zahui B. scored a career-high 37 points and Kia Nurse added 26 as the Liberty defeated the Sparks 98-92 on Saturday night to split the season series.
When the Sparks played in New York on June 4, it was Chelsea Gray’s season-high 29 points that led the Sparks to a 78-73 victory in a game in that started at 8 a.m. PDT.
Liberty forward Zahui B. returned the favor Saturday. She exploded for 24 points — making four of five from three-point range — in just 18 minutes.
Similar to their previous meeting, the first half featured seven ties and six lead changes. Chiney Ogwumike, who finished with 26 points, scored on a cut to the basket in the closing seconds to give the Sparks a 50-48 lead at halftime.
Tina Charles, the 2012 WNBA League MVP, scored 21 in the first matchup but was held in check most of the night. The Sparks held Charles scoreless in the first quarter, and she finished with four points in the first half on two-of-seven shooting. She would finish the night with nine points.
The Sparks opened the third quarter exchanging baskets with the Liberty until 7-0 run spearheaded by Gray and Chiney Ogwumike gave the Sparks a 67-60 lead with 4:15 remaining in the third quarter.
The lead evaporated quickly as the Liberty went back to Zahui B in the post. A pair of free throws by Kia Nurse put the Liberty back in the game 69-67. A scoop layup by Liberty rookie Asia Durr tied the score 72-72 entering the fourth quarter.
Tierra Ruffin- Pratt picked up her fourth foul early in the fourth quarter but her replacement didn’t miss a beat. Alexis Jones sank back-to-back three pointers to give the Sparks an 84-79 lead.
Zahui B.’s seventh three-pointer of the game put the Liberty ahead 90-88 with 1:11 remaining in the game. Two free throws by Nurse gave the Liberty a 96-90 lead with under 20 seconds remaining. Gray struggled in the fourth, shooting one for five before hitting the final jumper for the Sparks.
The Liberty outscored the Sparks 26-20 in the fourth quarter.
The Sparks will next face the Washington Mystics at home Tuesday. The New York Liberty will return home and face the Chicago Sky.