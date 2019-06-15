Chelsea Gray, Sparks use big third quarter to beat Mercury

Gray hit a pull-up jumper to give Los Angeles (4-2) a two-point lead late in the first half and spark a 13-3 run that made it 49-39 after her three-point play with 6:19 left in the third quarter. Brittney Griner's dunk about two minutes later pulled the Mercury within six but the Sparks scored eight of the next 10 points, including a 3-pointer by Williams, to make it 47-35 and led by double figures the rest of the way.