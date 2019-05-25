Advertisement

L.A. Sparks roster 2019

By Los Angeles Times staff
May 25, 2019 | 6:50 AM
L.A. Sparks roster 2019
Sparks star Candace Parker, practicing her shot during media day, will be sidelined to start the season because of a left hamstring injury. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Sparks roster 2019

A look at the team before the season opener

No. Player Pos. Ht.
No.0 PlayerAlana Beard Pos.G/F Ht.5-11
No.1 PlayerAlexis Jones Pos.G Ht.5-9
No.2 PlayerRiquna Williams Pos.G Ht.5-7
No.3 PlayerCandace Parker Pos.F/C Ht.6-4
No.5 PlayerMarina Mabrey Pos.G Ht.5-11
No.7 PlayerMaria Vadeeva Pos.F/C Ht.6-4
No.10 PlayerTierra Ruffin-Pratt Pos.G/F Ht.5-11
No.12 PlayerChelsea Gray Pos.G Ht.5-11
No.13 PlayerChiney Ogwumike Pos.F/C Ht.6-4
No.21 PlayerKalani Brown Pos.C Ht.6-7
No.24 PlayerSydney Wiese Pos.G Ht.6-0
No.30 PlayerNneka Ogwumike Pos.F Ht.6-2
Advertisement
Advertisement