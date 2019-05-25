L.A. Sparks roster 2019

Sparks roster 2019
A look at the team before the season opener
|No.
|Player
|Pos.
|Ht.
|No.0
|PlayerAlana Beard
|Pos.G/F
|Ht.5-11
|No.1
|PlayerAlexis Jones
|Pos.G
|Ht.5-9
|No.2
|PlayerRiquna Williams
|Pos.G
|Ht.5-7
|No.3
|PlayerCandace Parker
|Pos.F/C
|Ht.6-4
|No.5
|PlayerMarina Mabrey
|Pos.G
|Ht.5-11
|No.7
|PlayerMaria Vadeeva
|Pos.F/C
|Ht.6-4
|No.10
|PlayerTierra Ruffin-Pratt
|Pos.G/F
|Ht.5-11
|No.12
|PlayerChelsea Gray
|Pos.G
|Ht.5-11
|No.13
|PlayerChiney Ogwumike
|Pos.F/C
|Ht.6-4
|No.21
|PlayerKalani Brown
|Pos.C
|Ht.6-7
|No.24
|PlayerSydney Wiese
|Pos.G
|Ht.6-0
|No.30
|PlayerNneka Ogwumike
|Pos.F
|Ht.6-2