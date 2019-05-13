Can Tiger Woods break Jack Nicklaus’ majors record? Tom Brady weighs in

Orel Hershiser — The Dodgers great pitched 18 seasons in Major League Baseball from 1983 to 2000. He was a unanimous selection for the National League Cy Young Award in 1988, a season in which he had a record 59 consecutive scoreless innings pitched. Best remembered for his days in Los Angeles, he played for Cleveland late in his career and was most valuable player of the American League Championship Series in 1995, becoming the first player to win those honors in both the American and National leagues.