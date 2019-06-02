UC Santa Barbara eliminated from NCAA baseball regional

The Gauchos (45-11) trailed 4-0 after four innings, but rallied to tie the score with a run in the fifth inning, two in the sixth and one in the eighth inning. Only one run came on a hit. McClain O’Connor got the Gauchos on the board with a run-scoring double. But the runs in the sixth inning came on a Marcos Castanon sacrifice fly and when Tevin Mitchell was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Christian Kirtley doubled in the eighth inning and came around to score on a pair of wild pitches.