UC Santa Barbara eliminated from NCAA baseball regional

UC Santa Barbara had an outstanding regular season, collecting the most Division I wins in school history and its first Big West Conference title since 1986. The Gauchos’ postseason didn’t go as well. It came to a quick close with a 6-4 loss to Sacramento State on Saturday afternoon in the Stanford Regional at Sunken Diamond.
The Gauchos (45-11) trailed 4-0 after four innings, but rallied to tie the score with a run in the fifth inning, two in the sixth and one in the eighth inning. Only one run came on a hit. McClain O’Connor got the Gauchos on the board with a run-scoring double. But the runs in the sixth inning came on a Marcos Castanon sacrifice fly and when Tevin Mitchell was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Christian Kirtley doubled in the eighth inning and came around to score on a pair of wild pitches.
Sacramento State (40-24) blew a lead, but wouldn’t roll over. The Hornets are used to fighting back and having their back against the wall. The ‘Heart Attack Hornets,’ as the team has grown to calling itself, lost their Western Athletic Conference tournament opener last week and had to win six consecutive games to earn an automatic berth into the NCAA tournament.
“Our motto in the fall was 'find a way,’” Sacramento State head coach Reggie Christiansen said. “Even if we do get behind or they tie it up, there was no panic in the dugout. You've got a special group of kids, man. It's been a special ride.”
Following last week’s script, Sacramento State answered UC Santa Barbara’s run. It got two runners on in the bottom of the eighth inning, forcing UC Santa Barbara to go to closer Chris Lincoln, who tends to take a few pitches to get in the groove.
He grooved a fastball to nine-hole hitter Trevor Doyle, who hit it off the wall in right-center field to score both runners.
Santa Barbara couldn’t recover. Flying out three times in the ninth inning, its season came to a close with losses in four of its last five games.
“Obviously disappointed it ended like this, it ended this quick. We didn't play particularly well,” Gauchos head coach Andrew Checketts said. “I told the kids after the game don't hang your heads, you'll go down as one of the best Gaucho teams in history.”