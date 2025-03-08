Advertisement
High school soccer: Southern California regional final scores

By Los Angeles Times staff

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

FINALS

BOYS

Division I

#1 JSerra 4, #3 Loyola 0

Division II

#1 Bishop Amat 2, #2 San Pascual 1 (OT)

Division III

#1 Harvard-Westlake 3, #3 Bell 2 (OT)

Division IV

#1 Pacific Ridge 3, #3 El Centro Central 2

Division V

#5 Classical Academy 2, #2 Pasadena Poly 1

GIRLS

Division I

#2 Corona Santiago 1, #1 Santa Margarita 1 (Santiago wins 3-1 on penalty kicks)

Division II

#8 Torrey Pines 1, #2 Orange Lutheran 0

Division III

#2 Patrick Henry 5, #1 Warren 0

Division IV

#1 Sage Hill 0, #2 La Mirada 0 (Sage Hill wins 4-3 on penalty kicks)

Division V

#5 Vista del Lago 1, #3 Whittier Christian 0

