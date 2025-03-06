High School basketball: Southern California regional scores and pairings
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
QUARTERFINALS
BOYS
DIVISION I
#1 Sierra Canyon 78, #8 Santa Barbara 45
#4 JSerra 79, #5 Carlsbad 54
#3 Redondo Union 89, #6 Los Alamitos 66
#7 Mira Costa 44, #15 Torrey Pines 39
DIVISION II
#1 Riverside Poly 68, #8 St. Augustine 67
#5 Bakersfield Christian 61, #4 Santa Fe Christian 53
#3 Chatsworth 80, #6 Francis Parker 59
#2 Westchester 71, #7 Cleveland 63 (OT)
DIVISION III
#1 Palisades76, #8 Bakersfield North 60
#5 San Gabriel Academy 74, #4 Mission College Prep 60
#6 Maranatha 80, #14 Washington Prep 71
#7 Mira Mesa 65, #15 Birmingham 56
DIVISION IV
#1 Fresno Christian 63, #9 Ramona 61
#5 Van Nuys Grant 76, #13 Garden Grove Pacifica 46
#3 Sun Valley Poly 75, #11 Bernstein 51
#7 Granada Hills 55, #2 Fairfax 44
DIVISION V
#1 Hacienda Heights Wilson 61, #8 Strathmore 57
#5 Diamond Ranch 52, #4 Kaiser 47
#3 Alhambra 72, #6 Sierra Vista 59
#7 Math & Science College Prep 73, #2 Pacific Ridge 43
GIRLS
DIVISION I
#1 Fairmont Prep 63, #9 Harvard-Westlake 56
#4 Windward 81, #5 Rancho Christian 74
#8 Brentwood 68, #14 Westview 34
#2 Sage Hill 58, #7 Moreno Valley 34
DIVISION II
#1 Monache 45, #8 Palos Verdes 36
#5 Portola 57, #4 El Capitan 49
#6 Arroyo Grande 68, #3 San Diego Cathedral 54
#7 Rancho Bernardo 41, #15 Mark Keppel 37
DIVISION III
#1 Palisades 76, #8 El Cajon Christian 56
#5 Chula Vista Mater Dei 59, #4 Carlsbad 52
#3 Garfield 46, #11 King/Drew 37
#2 El Camino Real 65, #10 Culver City 45
DIVISION IV
#1 Cantwell-Sacred Heart 53, #8 Tesoro 42
#5 Gahr 52, #4 Verdugo Hills 42
#3 Granada Hills 53, #6 Santa Ynez 29
#2 Cerritos Whitney 57, #10 Chatsworth 38
DIVISION V
#8 St. Pius X-St. Matthias 58, #1 La Palma Kennedy 35
#4 Rosamond 44, #12 Gabrielino 26
#3 Hillcrest 56, #11 Crawford 54
#7 Santa Ana 49, #2 University Prep Value 36
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)
SEMIFINALS
BOYS
OPEN DIVISION
#4 Harvard-Westlake at #1 Eastvale Roosevelt
#3 Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at #2 Santa Maria St. Joseph
DIVISION I
#4 JSerra at #1 Sierra Canyon
#7 Mira Costa at #3 Redondo Union
DIVISION II
#5 Bakersfield Christian at #1 Riverside Poly
#3 Chatsworth at #2 Westchester
DIVISION III
#5 San Gabriel Academy vs. #1 Palisades, 8:15 p.m. at Birmingham
#7 Mira Mesa at #6 Maranatha
DIVISION IV
#5 Van Nuys Grant at #1 Fresno Christian
#7 Granada Hills at #3 Sun Valley Poly
DIVISION V
#5 Diamond Ranch at #1 Hacienda Heights Wilson
#7 Math & Science College Prep ar #3 Alhambra
GIRLS
OPEN DIVISION
#4 Sierra Canyon at #1 Ontario Christian
#3 Santa Ana Mater Dei at #2 Etiwanda
DIVISION I
#4 Windward at #1 Fairmont Prep
#8 Brentwood at #2 Sage Hill
DIVISION II
#5 Portola at #1 Monache
#7 Rancho Bernardo at #6 Arroyo Grande
DIVISION III
#5 Chula Vista Mater Dei vs. #1 Palisades, 6:45 p.m. at Birmingham
#3 Garfield at #2 El Camino Real
DIVISION IV
#5 Gahr at #1 Cantwell-Sacred Heart
#3 Granada Hills at #2 Cerritos Whitney
DIVISION V
#8 St. Pius X-St. Matthias at #4 Rosamond
#7 Santa Ana at #3 Hillcrest
Note: Regional Finals are Tuesday, March 11 at higher seeds; State Finals are Friday, March 14 and Saturday, March 15 at Golden 1 Center, Sacramento
