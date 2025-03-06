High School basketball: Southern California regional scores and pairings

More to Read

Note: Regional Finals are Tuesday, March 11 at higher seeds; State Finals are Friday, March 14 and Saturday, March 15 at Golden 1 Center, Sacramento

#5 Chula Vista Mater Dei vs. #1 Palisades, 6:45 p.m. at Birmingham

#5 San Gabriel Academy vs. #1 Palisades, 8:15 p.m. at Birmingham

(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

