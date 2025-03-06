Advertisement
High School Sports

High School basketball: Southern California regional scores and pairings

By Los Angeles Times staff

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

QUARTERFINALS

BOYS

DIVISION I

#1 Sierra Canyon 78, #8 Santa Barbara 45

#4 JSerra 79, #5 Carlsbad 54

#3 Redondo Union 89, #6 Los Alamitos 66

#7 Mira Costa 44, #15 Torrey Pines 39

DIVISION II

#1 Riverside Poly 68, #8 St. Augustine 67

#5 Bakersfield Christian 61, #4 Santa Fe Christian 53

#3 Chatsworth 80, #6 Francis Parker 59

#2 Westchester 71, #7 Cleveland 63 (OT)

DIVISION III

#1 Palisades76, #8 Bakersfield North 60

#5 San Gabriel Academy 74, #4 Mission College Prep 60

#6 Maranatha 80, #14 Washington Prep 71

#7 Mira Mesa 65, #15 Birmingham 56

DIVISION IV

#1 Fresno Christian 63, #9 Ramona 61

#5 Van Nuys Grant 76, #13 Garden Grove Pacifica 46

#3 Sun Valley Poly 75, #11 Bernstein 51

#7 Granada Hills 55, #2 Fairfax 44

DIVISION V

#1 Hacienda Heights Wilson 61, #8 Strathmore 57

#5 Diamond Ranch 52, #4 Kaiser 47

#3 Alhambra 72, #6 Sierra Vista 59

#7 Math & Science College Prep 73, #2 Pacific Ridge 43

GIRLS

DIVISION I

#1 Fairmont Prep 63, #9 Harvard-Westlake 56

#4 Windward 81, #5 Rancho Christian 74

#8 Brentwood 68, #14 Westview 34

#2 Sage Hill 58, #7 Moreno Valley 34

DIVISION II

#1 Monache 45, #8 Palos Verdes 36

#5 Portola 57, #4 El Capitan 49

#6 Arroyo Grande 68, #3 San Diego Cathedral 54

#7 Rancho Bernardo 41, #15 Mark Keppel 37

DIVISION III

#1 Palisades 76, #8 El Cajon Christian 56

#5 Chula Vista Mater Dei 59, #4 Carlsbad 52

#3 Garfield 46, #11 King/Drew 37

#2 El Camino Real 65, #10 Culver City 45

DIVISION IV

#1 Cantwell-Sacred Heart 53, #8 Tesoro 42

#5 Gahr 52, #4 Verdugo Hills 42

#3 Granada Hills 53, #6 Santa Ynez 29

#2 Cerritos Whitney 57, #10 Chatsworth 38

DIVISION V

#8 St. Pius X-St. Matthias 58, #1 La Palma Kennedy 35

#4 Rosamond 44, #12 Gabrielino 26

#3 Hillcrest 56, #11 Crawford 54

#7 Santa Ana 49, #2 University Prep Value 36

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

SEMIFINALS

BOYS

OPEN DIVISION

#4 Harvard-Westlake at #1 Eastvale Roosevelt

#3 Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at #2 Santa Maria St. Joseph

DIVISION I

#4 JSerra at #1 Sierra Canyon

#7 Mira Costa at #3 Redondo Union

DIVISION II

#5 Bakersfield Christian at #1 Riverside Poly

#3 Chatsworth at #2 Westchester

DIVISION III

#5 San Gabriel Academy vs. #1 Palisades, 8:15 p.m. at Birmingham

#7 Mira Mesa at #6 Maranatha

DIVISION IV

#5 Van Nuys Grant at #1 Fresno Christian

#7 Granada Hills at #3 Sun Valley Poly

DIVISION V

#5 Diamond Ranch at #1 Hacienda Heights Wilson

#7 Math & Science College Prep ar #3 Alhambra

GIRLS

OPEN DIVISION

#4 Sierra Canyon at #1 Ontario Christian

#3 Santa Ana Mater Dei at #2 Etiwanda

DIVISION I

#4 Windward at #1 Fairmont Prep

#8 Brentwood at #2 Sage Hill

DIVISION II

#5 Portola at #1 Monache

#7 Rancho Bernardo at #6 Arroyo Grande

DIVISION III

#5 Chula Vista Mater Dei vs. #1 Palisades, 6:45 p.m. at Birmingham

#3 Garfield at #2 El Camino Real

DIVISION IV

#5 Gahr at #1 Cantwell-Sacred Heart

#3 Granada Hills at #2 Cerritos Whitney

DIVISION V

#8 St. Pius X-St. Matthias at #4 Rosamond

#7 Santa Ana at #3 Hillcrest

Note: Regional Finals are Tuesday, March 11 at higher seeds; State Finals are Friday, March 14 and Saturday, March 15 at Golden 1 Center, Sacramento

