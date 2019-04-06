UCLA gymnastics finishes first in inclusive NCAA Regional semifinal

Kyla Ross leaned back to her left, smiling as she motioned for a gymnast in a red and black leotard to join the Bruins. It was Northern Illinois’ Anna Martucci, one of two gymnasts who competed alongside the Bruins on Friday as individual qualifiers for the NCAA Regionals. She jogged onto the blue floor and stood beside Ross. The athletes in the expanded huddle cheered in unison, then turned away smiling.