2019 football schedules announced for USC and UCLA

Dec 04, 2018 | 9:55 AM

The Pac-12 announced its 2019 football schedule on Tuesday, with USC and UCLA beginning their campaigns on Aug. 31.

The Trojans open at home against Fresno State, while the Bruins travel to Cincinnati. USC plays at Notre Dame on Oct. 12 and wraps up its regular-season slate at UCLA on Nov. 23.

The Bruins host six games at the Rose Bowl, including their regular-season finale on Nov. 30 against California.

The Pac-12 championship game is scheduled for Dec. 6, 2019, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

2019 USC football schedule

Aug. 31 – Fresno State

Sept. 7 – Stanford

Sept. 14 – at BYU

Sept. 20 – Utah

Sept. 28 – at Washington

Oct. 12 – at Notre Dame

Oct. 19 – Arizona

Oct. 25 – at Colorado

Nov. 2 – Oregon

Nov. 9 – at Arizona State

Nov. 16 – at California

Nov. 23 – UCLA

2019 UCLA football schedule

Aug. 31 – at Cincinnati

Sept. 7 – San Diego State

Sept. 14 – Oklahoma

Sept. 21 – at Washington State

Sept. 28 – at Arizona

Oct. 5 – Oregon State

Oct. 17 – at Stanford

Oct. 26 – Arizona State

Nov. 2 – Colorado

Nov. 16 – at Utah

Nov. 23 – at USC

Nov. 30 – California

