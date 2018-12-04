2019 football schedules announced for USC and UCLA

The Pac-12 announced its 2019 football schedule on Tuesday, with USC and UCLA beginning their campaigns on Aug. 31.
The Trojans open at home against Fresno State, while the Bruins travel to Cincinnati. USC plays at Notre Dame on Oct. 12 and wraps up its regular-season slate at UCLA on Nov. 23.
The Bruins host six games at the Rose Bowl, including their regular-season finale on Nov. 30 against California.
The Pac-12 championship game is scheduled for Dec. 6, 2019, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.
2019 USC football schedule
Aug. 31 – Fresno State
Sept. 7 – Stanford
Sept. 14 – at BYU
Sept. 20 – Utah
Sept. 28 – at Washington
Oct. 12 – at Notre Dame
Oct. 19 – Arizona
Oct. 25 – at Colorado
Nov. 2 – Oregon
Nov. 9 – at Arizona State
Nov. 16 – at California
Nov. 23 – UCLA
2019 UCLA football schedule
Aug. 31 – at Cincinnati
Sept. 7 – San Diego State
Sept. 14 – Oklahoma
Sept. 21 – at Washington State
Sept. 28 – at Arizona
Oct. 5 – Oregon State
Oct. 17 – at Stanford
Oct. 26 – Arizona State
Nov. 2 – Colorado
Nov. 16 – at Utah
Nov. 23 – at USC
Nov. 30 – California