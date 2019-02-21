Advertisement

Nike calls Zion Williamson shoe malfunction an 'isolated occurrence'

Feb 21, 2019 | 1:00 PM
A trainer holds Duke's Zion Williamson's shoes after Williamson left the game against North Carolina due to an injury. (Gerry Broome / Associated Press)

Nike called the sneaker malfunction that caused Duke freshman Zion Williamson to sprain his right knee an “isolated occurrence,” but also seems to realize that such incidents have the potential to be bad for business.

Especially when the player involved is a virtual lock to be the No. 1 pick in this year’s NBA draft.

And a clip of former President Barack Obama sitting in the crowd, pointing out that Williamson’s “shoe broke,” has gone viral.

Nike stock was down around 1% early Thursday afternoon, and CNN reported that the slight drop was likely linked to the Williamson incident. TMZ reported Nike held an emergency meeting Thursday morning to deal with the situation.
"We are obviously concerned and want to wish Zion a speedy recovery," Nike said in a statement.

"The quality and performance of our products are of utmost importance. While this is an isolated occurrence, we are working to identify the issue."

