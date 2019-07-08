Advertisement

Avery Bradley will sign a two-year deal with Lakers after clearing waivers

Jul 08, 2019 | 12:05 PM
Avery Bradley was dealt from the Clippers to the Memphis Grizzlies at the trade deadline last season. He has a deal in place to sign with the Lakers once he clears waivers. (Phelan M. Ebenhack / Associated Press)

The Lakers and Avery Bradley have a deal in place for the free-agent guard to sign a two-year deal for $9.7 million once he clears waivers, his agent, Bill Duffy of BDA Sports, told The Times on Monday.

Duffy said in a text that Bradley, who was waived by the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, will clear waivers by about 2 p.m. (PT), allowing the 6-foot-2 defensive guard to join a Lakers team that now has seven guards with his addition.

Duffy said the second year of Bradley’s deal, which will be the Lakers’ room exception, is a player option.

Over the course of his nine-year career, the 28-year-old Bradley made his mark as an outstanding one-on-one defender. He was named to the NBA’s first-team defensive team in 2016 and the second team in 2013, both times while playing for the Boston Celtics.
He started in 49 games last season with the Clippers, averaging 8.2 points per game and shooting 33.7% from three-point range.

After Bradley was dealt to Memphis at the trade deadline, he averaged 16.1 points in 14 starts and shot 38.4% from three-point range.

He is a career 38.4% three-point shooter.

Bradley will be on a Lakers team with guards Rajon Rondo, Danny Green, Troy Daniels, Quinn Cook, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Alex Caruso.

The Lakers now have a 14-man roster, one short of the NBA maximum.

