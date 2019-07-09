LeBron James will be Lakers’ starting point guard next season

LeBron James will be the starting point guard for the Lakers next season, a role new coach Frank Vogel is on board with, according to people not authorized to speak publicly.
The 6-foot-8 James will initiate the Lakers’ offense similar to the way Hall of Fame forward Scottie Pippen ran the offense for the Chicago Bulls.
It’s not really new for James, as he has been a ball-dominant player his entire career and a willing passer who has averaged 7.2 assists.
James averaged 8.3 assists with the Lakers last season to go with 27.4 points. He averaged a career-high 9.1 assists the previous season.
The Lakers probably will start Danny Green in the backcourt and will have many options with their multitude of guards, including Avery Bradley, who agreed to a two-year contract.
Bradley, who’s started for four other teams in his nine-year career, can use his strong defensive skills to defend opposing point guards. James will defend small forwards.