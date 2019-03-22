Josh Hart's sore knee will keep him out for Lakers vs. Nets; LeBron James will play

The Lakers said Josh Hart will consult with the team’s medical staff and his own doctors about a sore right knee that will keep him out of Friday night’s game against the Brooklyn Nets at Staples Center.
Coach Luke Walton said LeBron James is going to play against the Nets after missing Tuesday’s game at Milwaukee because of a sore groin.
Walton said Tyson Chandler is available and that Lance Stephenson (toe sprain) is questionable.
When asked if the Hart injury would be a long-term problem, Walton said it was “for today.”
Walton said Hart had not seen any doctors yet.
“I get my morning updates,” Walton said. “Sore knee. Out.”
James said he didn’t play against the Bucks because “it was just management and not taking any steps backward.”
“Like I told you when I came back, it’s every day — every day trying to get it back to before the injury,” James said of recovering from a strained groin that sidelined him for five weeks. “So, no matter when you feel great, you got to continue to strengthen everything around it because it’s a very delicate part of your body.”