Brandon Ingram's career-high 36 points is not enough in Lakers' 121-105 loss to Sixers

Since before Monday’s sunrise in Los Angeles, all anyone has talked about regarding the Lakers has been which of their players could be traded and when. It’s nothing new for Brandon Ingram, and it certainly didn’t hurt him Tuesday night against the Philadelphia 76ers.
The team as a whole, though, battered by injuries, couldn’t offer much more.
Ingram scored a career high 36 points in the Lakers’ 121-105 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. Ingram had matched his previous career high of 32 points by the end of the third quarter. He made 16-of-20 shots, frequently scoring on dunks. JaVale McGee scored 17 points and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 12. No other Lakers player finished in double figures.
The 76ers meanwhile were led by center Joel Embiid, who scored 28. Jimmy Butler (20 points), J.J. Redick (13 points), Ben Simmons (19 points) and Mike Muscala (17 points) all scored in double figures for Philadelphia.
The NBA’s trade deadline is Feb. 7 and Ingram’s name recently entered the conversation of players on the Lakers’ roster the New Orleans Pelicans want in exchange for MVP candidate Anthony Davis. The other players are Ivica Zubac, Lonzo Ball (out with an ankle injury) and Kyle Kuzma (out with a hip strain).
LeBron James remained out with a groin strain, missing 17 games. The Lakers are 6-11 without James.
Tuesday’s NBA national television schedule had a sense of humor. The Lakers played the late game on TNT and followed the Pelicans game against the Houston Rockets. Despite Davis still being sidelined with a fractured finger, New Orleans secured an upset win.
Then the Lakers began with a lackluster start. Philadelphia took a 21 point lead in the first quarter, aided by 17 points scored off nine Lakers turnovers.
The Lakers cut their deficit to eight points in the second quarter, with the help of a 16-0 run. But the 76ers broke that surge with a pair of three-pointers from Wilson Chandler to extend their lead to 14.
Ingram scored 15 points in the second quarter, tying a career high for a quarter. His 22 first-half points set a career high.
Though the Lakers threatened to make the game competitive afterward, they never really could.