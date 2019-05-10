Lakers to interview J.B. Bickerstaff for coaching position

The Lakers will continue their search for a new coach by interviewing J.B. Bickerstaff on Friday at the team’s practice facility in El Segundo, according to several people who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
The former Memphis Grizzlies coach will become the second coach candidate the Lakers will have talked to this week after not being able to reach an agreement with former Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue.
Former Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic coach Frank Vogel interviewed with the Lakers on Thursday, according to multiple people with knowledge of the situation.
Bickerstaff is scheduled to meet with Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, general manager Rob Pelinka, co-owners Joey Buss and Jesse Buss, president of business operations Tim Harris, director of special projects Linda Rambis and senior advisor Kurt Rambis.
Bickerstaff, 40, was fired on April 11 by the Grizzlies after the team missed the playoffs with a record of 33-49.
He had been hired by Memphis as the associate head coach in 2016, but was promoted to interim head coach on Nov. 27, 2017, after head coach David Fizdale was fired. Bickerstaff was named the head coach of the Grizzlies on May 1, 2018.
He was also the interim coach of the Rockets after Houston fired Kevin McHale on Nov. 18, 2015.
Bickerstaff led the Rockets to the playoffs, but they lost in the first round to the Portland Trail Blazers and he withdrew his name from the head-coaching search with Houston.
Bickerstaff, who is the son of former NBA coach Bernie Bickerstaff, has an overall record of 85-131 as a head coach.
The Lakers have been in the process of trying to hire a coach since they and Luke Walton mutually agreed to part ways on April 12.
The next coach the Lakers hire will be their fifth in eight years, and that person will try to help them reach the playoffs after they missed them the last six consecutive seasons.