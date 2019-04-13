Lakers get permission to interview Monty Williams for coaching job

The Lakers have received permission to interview Philadelphia assistant Monty Williams about their head coaching vacancy.
Williams and former Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue are the Lakers’ top candidates, according to people familiar with the situation but not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. They are the front-runners because they have a combined eight years of head coaching experience.
Williams, 47, played nine seasons in the NBA and was the head coach of New Orleans for five seasons, posting a 173-221 record and guiding the Pelicans to playoff appearances in 2011 and 2015.
He began his NBA coaching career as an assistant with the Portland Trail Blazers in 2005. After five seasons with Portland, he was hired by New Orleans. After he was fired by the Pelicans, Williams was the associate head coach for the Oklahoma City Thunder for one season before joining the 76ers this season.
After Magic Johnson stepped down as president of basketball operations in a surprising impromptu news conference Tuesday at Staples Center, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka has been left in charge of the coaching search, according to one person.
