Five takeaways from the Lakers' 110-105 loss to Memphis

Five takeaways from the Lakers’ 110-105 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night:
1. The game seemed to slow down for Brandon Ingram, allowing the slender guard/forward to attack from anywhere on the court and to be the most effective scorer for the Lakers.
Ingram’s 32 points were a bright spot for the Lakers in an otherwise dismal game.
He missed just six of his 18 shots, each make looking easier and easier every time the basketball left Ingram’s hand.
He made all three of his three-pointers, each make giving Ingram more confidence to take the shot.
He even made five of six free throws, another sign that Ingram was on point against the Grizzlies.
And for good measures, he added six rebounds and four assists.
“I’m just making shots now,” Ingram said. “I think I repeat everything I do in my daily routine, come in here with confidence and making free throws.”
2. The Lakers didn’t get much production out of their reserves. The bench had combined minus-41 in the plus-minus category as a group.
Josh Hart was a minus-15. Tyson Chandler, Rajon Rondo and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope each had a minus-10 and Mike Muscala a minus-one. Lance Stephenson, in just three minutes and 11 seconds of playing time, was the only positive bench player with a plus-five.
“I think that we all were negatives tonight,” Rondo said. “It’s been like that the last couple of games. We just got to find a rhythm. No excuses. We have to get better, come in and give the starters a little bit of rest and go from there.”
3. The Lakers didn’t do a good job of taking care of the basketball again, turning it over 17 times. LeBron James had five of the turnovers and Ingram and Rondo had three each.
Those three are the Lakers who have the ball in their hands the most.
4. The Lakers were out-rebounded 57-46 and gave up 15 offensive rebounds.
5. The Lakers got very little out of their center positon compared to what the Grizzlies got from theirs.
JaVale McGee, Chandler and Muscala had a combined nine points for the Lakers.
Meanwhile, Memphis centers Jonas Valanciunas and Joakim Noah had a combined 34 points and 25 rebounds.