LeBron James' triple-double against Kings helps Lakers end five-game losing streak

Sacramento coach Dave Joerger spoke for 86 seconds during his pregame news conference. The league mandates that head coaches be available for 15 minutes before every game, but the questions had run out.
“I can give you some more stuff,” Joerger said, playfully after no questions followed a pause. “I mean, it’s sunny out, it’s spring, it smells like March Madness, Lent and NBA playoffs. Get the seeding, get it done. Exciting times. Nothing else?”
He left the media singing a few bars of Randy Newman’s “I love LA.”
The Lakers (32-41) got to hear much more of the song a few hours later when they beat the Kings 111-106. The win Sunday evening broke a five-game losing streak in their first game since officially being eliminated from the playoffs. While the Kings aren’t technically out yet, they are 6 1/2 games back from eighth place.
The Lakers played without Lonzo Ball (left ankle sprain), Brandon Ingram (blood clot), Josh Hart (right knee tendinitis) Mike Muscala (tibialis posterior tendinitis) and Reggie Bullock (ankle).
And while little was at stake in the grand scheme of things, there were small moments for the players who did play to celebrate.
Scott Machado got his first NBA playing time in the third quarter, entering the game to enthusiastic cheers from the Laker Girls. Machado was signed to a 10-day contract on Thursday but did not play in the the loss to the Nets on Friday.
Kyle Kuzma got hot in the third quarter and scored 21 points on seven-of-eight shooting. That period helped the Lakers take control of the game — they had a 17-point lead during it.
LeBron James notched another triple double — his eighth of the season — with 29 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists.
Even the Lakers’ between-quarters entertainment had its moment. Between the third and fourth quarters, a fan named Justin Jimenez made a half-court shot to win $45,000. He was the third fan to win that contest in the past month. The first won $100,000 and the second won $25,000 only a game later.
It hasn’t been an especially kind month for the Lakers. Since that first half-court shot winner, they’ve only won three games – Sunday’s a hard-fought one against the Kings.
Despite Kuzma’s third-quarter heroics and despite James’ inspired passing and impressive statistical numbers, the Sacramento Kings fought back in the fourth quarter. The Lakers had two possessions end with shot clock violations in the game’s final two minutes, while holding just a four-point lead.
LeBron James made all six of the free throws he attempted in the game’s final 38 seconds to keep the Kings at bay.