Lakers surrender double-digit lead late in fourth quarter of 124-123 loss to Knicks

LeBron James' potential game-winning shot with 2.3 seconds left was blocked by Mario Hezonja and the Los Angeles Lakers lost 124-123 to the New York Knicks, who wiped out an 11-point deficit in the final 3 1/2 minutes.
The Knicks charged back largely because of their defense against James. DeAndre Jordan also blocked one of his shots in the final minute, and James missed a jumper with the Lakers clinging to a one-point lead.
James finished with 33 points, eight assists and six rebounds in his return after sitting out a game, but the Knicks spoiled it with a closing 13-1 burst.
Emmanuel Mudiay had 28 points and eight assists for the Knicks, who snapped an eight-game losing streak. His two free throws with 22 seconds remaining were the final points of the game.
Kyle Kuzma added 18 points for the Lakers, who have lost three straight and eight of nine.
James sat out Friday in Detroit on the second night of back-to-back games and had plenty of energy for his lone visit of the season to Madison Square Garden. And it appeared his Lakers would ease to the victory when James' jumper with 3:44 to play gave them a 122-111 lead.
But everything changed from there and the Knicks ended up with just their NBA-low 14th victory of the season.
James' trip to one of his favorite arenas was his first in a long time where his team has no championship hopes, where instead of All-Star teammates, his Lakers had as many mismatched parts as the Knicks. James got the usual big cheers for an exciting play, but also the type of criticism he has rarely faced during his career.
Cameras showed James sitting all the way at the end of the bench during first-half play, far from some teammates. Knicks TV analyst Walt Frazier criticized James for not publicly being more part of the team, saying James “doesn't really care” about the perception.