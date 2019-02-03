LeBron James to sit out Lakers' game tonight against Warriors

LeBron James will not play tonight against Golden State in an effort to control “load management,” the Lakers said.
Coach Luke Walton said James, who played 40 minutes in his return on Thursday night, was “pretty sore.”
James missed 17 games over five weeks after straining his groin during the Christmas game against Golden State.
Since the Lakers’ next game is not until Tuesday in Indianapolis, it was decided to give the All-Star forward time to rest.
James had 24 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists in the Lakers’ 123-120 victory over the Clippers
Walton said they planned to play James 32-35 minutes on Thursday but then the game went to overtime.
“There was no taking him out at that point,” Walton said.
Reserve center Tyson Chandler also will not play tonight.