LeBron James 'looking forward' to playing tonight for Lakers vs. Pacers

LeBron James’ “load management” hiatus is over — at least for now.
The Lakers star said he’ll play Tuesday night against the Indiana Pacers after sitting out Saturday’s game against the Golden State Warriors.
“I’m looking forward to getting back out there with the guys tonight,” James said.
The Lakers are taking a cautious approach with James, who missed 17 games with a groin injury before coming back Thursday in the team’s 123-120 overtime win against the Clippers. James played 40 minutes in the win, and coach Luke Walton said the 15-time all-star felt “pretty sore” after the game.
Walton said he wanted to limit James to 32 to 35 minutes but the plan changed when the game went into overtime. James finished with 24 points and 14 rebounds in his first game since Christmas.