Five takeaways from the Lakers 107-97 win over the Dallas Mavericks

4. The Lakers stopped feeling sorry for themselves. That’s an easy thing to do with how pervasive injuries had become on their team. Losing Kyle Kuzma in the middle of their game against the Thunder hurt on the court, but it also hurt psychologically. For young players, that can be tough to get past, but they did a nice job Monday night, playing with energy and aggression regardless of their circumstances. “You know we’ve been banged up,” Tyson Chandler said. “Every team goes through this throughout the year. I’d rather it happen now than happen late in the season so we can go on our run down the stretch.”