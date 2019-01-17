LeBron James continues to lead All-Star voting

As LeBron James continues to rehab from a groin injury, fans are making sure it has no bearing on the Laker star’s fate as an All-Star captain.
The NBA announced Thursday that the All-Star draft will be televised Feb. 7 and that James and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo continue to lead their conferences in voting.
The top vote-getter in each conference is slated to be an All-Star captain who will draft a team from a pre-selected pool of starters and reserves. The captains can choose players regardless of conference.
James, who is headed to his 15th All-Star selection in 16 seasons, leads all players with 3,770,807 votes, while Antetokounmpo has 3,626,909.
Second in the West is Dallas Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic, followed by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry. Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving has the second-most votes among Eastern Conference players, while Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard is third.
Last season, James was the Eastern Conference’s leading vote-getter while Curry had the most in the West. The two stars selected their teams during a phone conversation that was intended to be private. Not long after, though, ESPN reported that LaMarcus Aldridge and Al Horford were the last picks by each captain.
James did not travel with the Lakers for a two-game trip to Oklahoma City and Houston. The Lakers return to Staples Center for a game against Golden State on Monday night.
NBA ALL-STAR VOTING
Western Conference
Frontcourt
1. LeBron James (LAL) 3,770,807; 2. Luka Doncic (DAL) 3,301,825; 3. Paul George (OKC) 2,583,342; 4. Kevin Durant (GSW) 2,432,134; 5. Anthony Davis (NOP) 2,091,770; 6. Steven Adams (OKC) 1,483,223; 7. Nikola Jokic (DEN) 1,128,766; 8. Kyle Kuzma (LAL) 899,237; 9. Draymond Green (GSW) 660,276; 10. DeMarcus Cousins (GSW) 450,480.
Guards
1. Stephen Curry (GSW) 2,979,080; 2. Derrick Rose (MIN) 2,712,938; 3. James Harden (HOU) 2,315,093; 4. Russell Westbrook (OKC) 2,090,432; 5. Klay Thompson (GSW) 1,120,675; 6. Damian Lillard (POR) 851,125; 7. DeMar DeRozan (SAS) 850,415; 8. Lonzo Ball (LAL) 764,892; 9. Chris Paul (HOU) 419,410; 10. Devin Booker (PHO) 405,432.
Eastern Conference
Frontcourt
1. Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL) 3,626,909; 2. Kawhi Leonard (TOR) 2,882,227; 3. Joel Embiid (PHI) 2,292,511; 4. Jayson Tatum (BOS) 826,177; 5. Jimmy Butler (PHI) 740,778; 6. Blake Griffin (DET) 677,472; 7. Vince Carter (ATL) 423,795; 8. Pascal Siakam (TOR) 338,716; 9. Gordon Hayward (BOS) 336,47610; 10. Al Horford (BOS) 291,722.
Guards
1. Kyrie Irving (BOS) 3,187,015; 2. Dwyane Wade (MIA) 1,738,043; 3. Kemba Walker (CHA) 1,156,040; 4. Ben Simmons (PHI) 941,368; 5. Victor Oladipo (IND) 778,983; 6. Kyle Lowry (TOR) 708,071; 7. Zach LaVine (CHI) 440,568; 8. Jeremy Lin (ATL) 341,024; 9. Goran Dragić (MIA) 335,899; 10. Bradley Beal (WAS) 251,170.