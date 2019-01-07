Five takeaways from the Lakers' 108-86 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves

2. I asked Walton if Brandon Ingram was putting too much pressure on himself in James' absence, and whether that was causing him to not perform as well as he could. Walton said that was part of it. Ingram had a surge in the second quarter, but it was only temporary. Ingram is at his best when his assist numbers are high. He had nine assists in the Lakers’ home win against Sacramento (it’s no coincidence that the Lakers beat Sacramento that night), and five in the next game, but no more than three in any other game since Christmas.