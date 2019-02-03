Five takeaways from the Lakers' 115-101 loss to the Golden State Warriors

3. Moe Wagner was one of the more vocal people on the floor for the Lakers. He played only 10 minutes, but he scored 10 points and grabbed three rebounds. Walton was amused that Wagner speaks up so much despite being a rookie. Wagner said it did take him some time to be comfortable with that. “Look around who’s in the locker room,” Wagner said. “I’ve been watching these guys since I was a little kid. … Obviously you have respect for them, and you’re kinda trying to find your place first.”