Lakers' Lonzo Ball selects CAA to represent him

Lonzo Ball selected Creative Artists Agency to represent him, four days after announcing he and his former agent, Harrison Gaines, had parted ways.
According to the NBA players association rules, Ball must wait 15 days before officially hiring a new agent.
Aaron Mintz, one of CAA’s most prominent basketball agents, represents Paul George, who jilted the Lakers last summer in free agency, D’Angelo Russell, whom the Lakers traded the same summer they drafted Ball, and Julius Randle, who left last summer without an offer from the Lakers.
Gaines represented Ball when he became the second overall pick by the Lakers in the 2017 draft. He eventually came to represent Ball’s younger brothers, LiAngelo and LaMelo, as well.
Ball told The Times last week that in splitting from Gaines, he wanted a “clean slate,” but said the move had nothing to do with his lawsuit against Alan Foster, who used to advise his family in business matters and was a part owner of Big Baller Brand. Ball and Big Baller Brand are suing Foster for more than $2 million that they say he took without permission.
Ball’s manager Darren Moore recently posted a video that showed him throwing Big Baller Brand shoes down a trash chute. He later deleted that video. It’s unclear if Ball will move on to another shoe brand, though he has hinted at an interest in Nike on social media.