This Lakers team was the worst squad LeBron James has led, according to the numbers

The young core, which is expected to be a threat in a few seasons, was now on a fast track, thanks to the signing of James. Brandon Ingram needed to be James’ star shooter. Lonzo Ball should be the second coming of Magic Johnson at point guard. Even lower draft picks such as former NBA All-Rookie forward Kyle Kuzma and Summer League MVP Josh Hart exceeded early expectations. The hope for the young core was to continue growing and flourish under the talent of James and the breadth of skills from veterans. That didn’t take place. According to WS/48, not only did none of them contribute to more wins than the previous season, most of them saw their contributions decrease.