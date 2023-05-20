Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets: Game 3 live updates, score and start time

Anyone else sick of Anthony Davis’ disappearing act?

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, and Lakers forward Anthony Davis battle for the rebound during the first half of Game 2 in the NBA Western Conference finals at Ball Arena on Thursday in Denver. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

DENVER — He vanished into thin air.

He disappeared under an avalanche of pressure.

He evaporated amid a mountain of howls.

Handed the most important cue of his career, he didn’t show up.

In the biggest night of the Lakers season, he took the night off.

Is anyone else getting sick of this act that is Anthony Davis?

On a devastating Thursday evening at loud, hostile Ball Arena, the Lakers’ most important player continued his playoff-long trend of failing to consistently perform.

Only this time, his stumbles might have shoved his entire team off the stage.

