Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets: Game 3 live updates, score and start time

Anyone else sick of Anthony Davis’ disappearing act?
DENVER — He vanished into thin air.
He disappeared under an avalanche of pressure.
He evaporated amid a mountain of howls.
Handed the most important cue of his career, he didn’t show up.
In the biggest night of the Lakers season, he took the night off.
Is anyone else getting sick of this act that is Anthony Davis?
On a devastating Thursday evening at loud, hostile Ball Arena, the Lakers’ most important player continued his playoff-long trend of failing to consistently perform.
Only this time, his stumbles might have shoved his entire team off the stage.
Dennis Schroder Jr., the 4-year-old son of the Lakers’ guard, entered the team’s locker room in Los Angeles not long after his father’s team defeated the defending champion Golden State Warriors.
“Junior,” LeBron James said from his stall, and soon the boy was dapping up James and Anthony Davis.
It was a special moment for Schroder, a player who re-signed with the Lakers on a minimum contract because, in part, of unfinished business from the Lakers’ failed title defense in 2021. Now his oldest child was sharing smiles with two future Hall-of-Fame players, including the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.
“You don’t take that for granted,” Schroder later told The Times.
Before Junior left the room, there was one last thing to do, one more moment to cement that these Lakers were together in lockstep in ways that were unimaginable earlier in the season.
“Hit the freeze,” Schroder told his son.
And without hesitation, the 4-year-old extended one arm, palm in the air, while he pointed at his bicep and nailed the unofficial celebration of the Lakers’ turnaround to huge laughter from James and Davis.
The Lakers’ celebration ritual had its roots from earlier in the season in team card games.
DENVER — For the first time in these Western Conference playoffs, the Lakers have lost the first two games on the road. For the first time in these best-of-seven series, the Lakers have run up against an opponent that has been equal to the force they have been delivering.
They faced a Denver Nuggets team that still has not lost a game at home, improving to 8-0, the Lakers feeling the same pain the Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns felt when they came here earlier this postseason.
The Lakers have not lost a postseason game at Crypto.com Arena, building a 6-0 record.
But LeBron James said after the Lakers dropped Game 2 to the Nuggets 108-103 on Thursday night to open a 2-0 lead they can’t just rely on that for comfort.
“We’re still going to play with the same desperation as we did tonight when we came out with an L,” James said after he scored 22 points, handed out 10 assists and grabbed nine rebounds. “But it doesn’t give us any more comfort. You can’t go into any postseason game with comfort because you haven’t lost at home and you’re going back home. I think it’s even more you have to be on edge.”