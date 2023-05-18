Advertisement
Lakers

Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets Game 2: Live updates, start time and odds

Lakers forward Rui Hachimura, left, drives to the basket in front of Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray during Game 1 of the Western Conference finals Tuesday. The Lakers and Nuggets continue their best-of-seven series Thursday.
LeBron James and Lakers look to bounce back from their loss in the series opener with a win over the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+).

By Thuc Nhi NguyenStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

Nuggets know their defense must be better to keep ahead of the Lakers

By Andrew Greif

Lakers star LeBron James, right, drives to the basket against Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, center, and Nikola Jokic during first half of Game 1 on Tuesday.
Three years after Kentavious Caldwell-Pope won an NBA championship by witnessing the full range of what LeBron James could do, he is now one game closer to reaching another NBA Finals in part because of the heroics of his newest superstar teammate, Nikola Jokic.

The two-time most valuable player scored 34 points, grabbed 21 rebounds and dished 14 assists in Denver’s Western Conference finals Game 1 win against the Lakers on Tuesday night.

“I feel like the only difference is Bron can jump higher than Jokic,” Caldwell-Pope, the guard in his first season with the Nuggets, told reporters in Denver after the victory. “That’s about the only difference that I can see.”

Betting odds and lines for Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 2

Here are the latest betting lines and odds for the Lakers and Denver Nuggets heading into Game 1 of the Western Conference finals on Tuesday night.

Denver is favored by 5.5 points in Game 2. The Lakers’ estimated score is 109 and the Denver Nuggets’ estimated score is 115.

TV and streaming broadcast schedule for Lakers vs. Nuggets

Here’s the broadcast schedule for the remainder of the Lakers-Nuggets playoff series:

