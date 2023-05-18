Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets Game 2: Live updates, start time and odds

Nuggets know their defense must be better to keep ahead of the Lakers
Three years after Kentavious Caldwell-Pope won an NBA championship by witnessing the full range of what LeBron James could do, he is now one game closer to reaching another NBA Finals in part because of the heroics of his newest superstar teammate, Nikola Jokic.
The two-time most valuable player scored 34 points, grabbed 21 rebounds and dished 14 assists in Denver’s Western Conference finals Game 1 win against the Lakers on Tuesday night.
“I feel like the only difference is Bron can jump higher than Jokic,” Caldwell-Pope, the guard in his first season with the Nuggets, told reporters in Denver after the victory. “That’s about the only difference that I can see.”
Betting odds and lines for Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 2
Denver is favored by 5.5 points in Game 2. The Lakers’ estimated score is 109 and the Denver Nuggets’ estimated score is 115.
