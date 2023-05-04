Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors: Game 2 live updates and analysis

Anthony Davis silences ‘street clothes’ critics during Lakers’ win
SAN FRANCISCO — They couldn’t splash him. They couldn’t Steph him. They couldn’t stop him.
He danced over Draymond. He lugged around Looney. He was as sturdy as that giant bridge that adorns the Chase Center court, never swaying, never buckling, pure gold.
Lakers fans have long been waiting for this. The NBA has long been fearing this. The Golden State Warriors have just been reminded of this.
And everybody — absolutely everybody — once doubted this.
His name is Anthony Davis, and he is in the process of proving that everybody is full of it.
Full of the misconception that he’s not tough. Full of the misguided notion that he’s not clutch. Full of the unwarranted criticism that he’s not built for nights like Tuesday, on the big stage, with his team desperately relying on his punch to overcome the Warriors’ pluck.
Dennis Schroder again gives Lakers boost off bench in Game 1 win over Warriors
SAN FRANCISCO — Dennis Schroder had just picked up the dangerous Stephen Curry near halfcourt, the Lakers guard’s eyes glued on the basketball the Warriors guard was dribbling. In a flash, Schroder reached with his right hand and poked the ball away from Curry, stealing it and waltzing in for a layup early in the second quarter.
Schroder watched as Jordan Poole took a 27-foot three-pointer with 9.7 seconds left, a shot the Warriors guard needed to make to tie the score in a tense Game 1 between the Lakers and Golden State on Tuesday night at Chase Center. When Poole’s shot careened off the rim, Schroder hustled for the rebound, grabbing it with 4.7 seconds left while lying on the court, all while surrounded by Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins.
The Lakers called a timeout, the game now in their hands.