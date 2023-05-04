Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors: Game 2 live updates and analysis

Anthony Davis silences ‘street clothes’ critics during Lakers’ win

Lakers stars Anthony Davis, left, and LeBron James shake hands before Game 1 against the Warriors on Tuesday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

SAN FRANCISCO — They couldn’t splash him. They couldn’t Steph him. They couldn’t stop him.

He danced over Draymond. He lugged around Looney. He was as sturdy as that giant bridge that adorns the Chase Center court, never swaying, never buckling, pure gold.

Lakers fans have long been waiting for this. The NBA has long been fearing this. The Golden State Warriors have just been reminded of this.

And everybody — absolutely everybody — once doubted this.

His name is Anthony Davis, and he is in the process of proving that everybody is full of it.

Full of the misconception that he’s not tough. Full of the misguided notion that he’s not clutch. Full of the unwarranted criticism that he’s not built for nights like Tuesday, on the big stage, with his team desperately relying on his punch to overcome the Warriors’ pluck.

Read more >>>