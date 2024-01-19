Jarred Vanderbilt could be the missing piece of the Lakers puzzle

Lakers point guard D’Angelo Russell, right, celebrates as forward Jarred Vanderbilt dunks during a win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.

This week, we’ll talk about a thing I probably should’ve seen sooner.

From JV to the Varsity

I was looking for an angle in the fourth quarter of the Lakers’ win Wednesday when Jarred Vanderbilt glided down the left side of the floor for a two-handed dunk, a play that instantly demanded to be a part of my story that night.

After the game, there was a lot of talk in the locker room about Anthony Davis’ all-around domination, about LeBron James’ relentlessness and D’Angelo Russell’s hot shooting as he returned to the Lakers’ starting five.

The vibes were back.

But in the background, Vanderbilt loomed as the big story, the missing ingredient to what the Lakers have been searching for.

Vanderbilt missed the first 20 games of the season with a nasty heel injury that left him unable to do much while he slowly recovered. After an initial burst upon his return to the floor, Vanderbilt struggled.

Instead of sprinting into passing lanes and triggering fastbreaks, he played without much pop.

And the Lakers really missed those things — factors that helped them turn around their season last year after they traded for Vanderbilt in the Russell Westbrook deal.

“It’s just his activity alone, it just helps our ball club,” James said. “And when he’s active like he’s active now that lets us know he’s getting healthier and healthier. I mean, that heel has been kicking his butt from the beginning of the season but he’s starting to get more and more healthier and you can see it in just his quick-twitch.

“You see his ability to finish in transition now. His ability to just do the things that he’s capable of doing — rebounding, defending and picking up people full court, changing directions. You can’t do none of that with a bad heel.”

As he played himself back into game shape, Vanderbilt’s defense didn’t differentiate and a pairing with Cam Reddish in the starting lineup turned out to be a poor fit.

With Reddish hurt, Vanderbilt had more opportunity to be the primary stopper — even as he has returned to the bench.

His defense Wednesday against Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving was crucial, his two steals got the Lakers running and his effort helped energize the crowd and his teammates.

This was X-factor stuff at its finest.

Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt, left, and Miami Heat forward Kevin Love reach for a rebound during a game at Crypto.com Arena on Jan. 3. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

“When he’s playing like that, pesty all over the ball, making it tough for whoever he’s guarding, we got his back,” Davis said. “We give him enough confidence to go up there and do what we do. We try not to put no limitations on him. Pick this guy up full court, pick this guy at the three-point line, go over, go under, we let him do him and we just try to protect him in the cases that he get beat. So he’s a phenomenal defender.”

Vanderbilt’s absence was one reason offered internally for the Lakers’ lethargic performances in early-season games. There was a school of thought among people that if Vanderbilt meant this much to the Lakers, maybe that says something about their ceiling.

Of course, his limitations on offense will probably become an issue in the playoffs like they did last season. But for now, Vanderbilt’s presence has been critical, with his improved play and rhythm helping the Lakers win four of their last six.

He’s getting right — and that can help the Lakers do the same.

“We saw it firsthand with the job Vando did both guarding Luka and Kyrie, his ability to pick up full court, deny him, his activity, runouts, coming up with steals, loose balls, long rebounds, what have you, deflections,” Darvin Ham said. “I think you just see it with him, how he’s getting in shape.”

Tube-ular

