How was a fan able to get close enough to touch LeBron James during Lakers game?

LeBron James pushed a fan in the chest after that person approached the Lakers star during a timeout and put his hands on the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, a fan video from the bleachers shows.

The video, which has been shared on social media, appears to have been shot during Monday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. As Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech played over the venue’s loudspeakers, James sat at the far right of the bench area putting on his warmup shirt.

Just as the buzzer sounded, the video shows, a seemingly overzealous fan rushed up to James from the player’s right side and stood in front of him, appearing to place a hand on each of James’ shoulders. The man appears to speak to James and gesture with his right hand.

James then gave the man a hard shove to the chest. Someone who appeared to be with arena security hurried to the fan, said a few words and gently nudged him toward the exit. The man appeared to move in that direction on his own, moving out of view as the camera remained on James.

As security members gathered in front of him, James motioned one of them toward the exit. A number of security members headed in that direction. After the camera panned to the exit, the fan wasn’t seen. Someone in the stands can be heard saying, “Oh my God, they just kicked him out.”

Crypto.com Arena’s code of conduct suggests that very well could have been the fate of that excessively enthusiastic fan.

“Guests who engage in disruptive behavior (including foul/abusive language or obscene gestures), fighting, throwing objects, or attempting to enter the court/stage will be immediately ejected from the venue without refund or reimbursement,” it reads.

It is unclear as to what, if any, other disciplinary action would be taken against someone who actually makes contact with a player. It is also unclear how a fan would have been able to get close enough to do so, especially with a player of James’ stature. Crypto.com Arena and the Lakers did not immediately respond to messages from The Times.

