Live from Lakers media day: LeBron says offense should run through Davis

LeBron James said the Lakers should run their offense through Anthony Davis during the team’s media day on Friday in El Segundo.

“If we’re not playing through Anthony Davis on the floor, it doesn’t make sense to have him on the floor. He’s that good,” said James, who said he was ecstatic when the team acquired the 6-foot-10 power forward and added, “It’s exciting to have such a beautiful young mind, a beautiful player but also a great leader as well. I don’t think he gets a lot of credit for that.”

James put to rest who the biggest winner of the summer sweepstakes, which included Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving joining forces in Brooklyn while the Clippers acquired Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

“Everyone’s talking about the big winners of the summer time,” he said. “Is it the Nets, is it the Clippers, is it the Lakers? It’s actually Staples Center. Staples Center is the biggest winner of the summer.”

He then quipped in reference to his eldest son Bronny beginning his high school career: “Maybe Sierra Canyon can go there and play a game. ... They have some freshman on the team that’s doing well for himself.”

LeBron: “It was a great summer for me...I shot a movie, Space Jam.” pic.twitter.com/IqX4Wcyebh — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) September 27, 2019

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said that no decisions have been made on a starting lineup while general manager Rob Pelinka likes the 15-man roster they have assembled but is open to trying to improve it.

“When the starting point of your roster is two of the best players in the universe that’s a great starting point. ... It puts us in a position to be the last team standing,” Pelinka said.

Vogel agreed but said there is plenty of work to be done.

“We have the ability to achieve the ultimate prize ... but it’s not going to happen unless we come together,” Vogel said.

Added Pelinka: “I think our biggest opponent is in the mirror.”

One aspect that Vogel hopes to improve is on offense.

“The shooting improvement, I hope it to be dramatic from this time last year,” he said.

The Lakers are one of five teams to hold their media day on Friday. The others are Brooklyn, Houston, Indiana and Sacramento.

Other topics on Friday included Kyle Kuzma’s injury, the signing of Dwight Howard and the coaching staff assembled around Vogel.

The Lakers announced on Thursday that Kuzma has a stress reaction in his left foot. He originally injured his ankle while training with Team USA this summer before the FIBA World Cup.

“We have a lot of hope about the progress Kyle has made,” Pelinka said. “There’s a lot of optimism, not a whole lot of worry.”

Pelinka said of bringing back Howard, “It was the interaction with him and it started with his openness to a concept of a non-guaranteed contract.” Vogel added that Howard’s acceptance of being a role player helped the situation.

Vogel’s coaching staff includes two former NBA champions in Jason Kidd and Lionel Hollins.

When asked about his relationship with Kidd, who like Hollins is a former NBA head coach, Vogel said, “I would rate it a 10 out of 10. I think we’re off to a great start with our chemistry with one another. His intent to come in here and play any role that is needed should be commended.”

Early news from back east includes Rockets All-Star guard James Harden announcing “it’s one of my goals to represent this beautiful country” in the Olympics, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN, while Pacers All-Star guard Victor Oladipo is unsure of when he’ll be returning to the lineup as he continues to recover from a torn quad tendon in his right knee.

Kyrie Irving had the back of new Nets teammate Kevin Durant when, according to Brian Mahoney of the Associated Press, he said the former Thunder and Warriors star “was not ready to play” in the NBA Finals last spring after recovering from a calf injury and subsequently went down with a torn Achilles tendon. “We all know that, whether people want to admit it or not.”

Defending NBA champion Toronto will have its media day on Saturday while the Clippers will do so on Saturday. All other NBA teams have their media days set for Monday.

On the NBA coaching front, Houston’s Mike D’Antoni and his bosses reportedly aren’t worried about agreeing to a contract extension. “I see him here long term,” said Rockets general manager Daryl Morey.

Staff writers Tania Ganguli, Broderick Turner, Dan Woike and Arash Markazi contributed to this report.