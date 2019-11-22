Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Lakers

Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins will not face harassment charges

DeMarcus Cousins attends a Big 3 event in Chicago on Aug. 3, 2019.
DeMarcus Cousins attends a Big 3 event in Chicago this summer.
(Stacy Revere / Big 3 via Getty Images)
By Tania GanguliStaff Writer 
Nov. 22, 2019
3:06 PM
Harassment charges against Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins have been dropped, his attorney, Moshae Donald, said.

“I am pleased to announce all criminal charges against DeMarcus Cousins have been dropped,” Donald said in a statement. “The case is dismissed and Mr. Cousins is looking forward to moving onward with his life and career as a professional basketball player.”

Cousins had been accused of threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend, Cristy West, during a disagreement about whether their son could attend his wedding. Audio of their conversation was published by TMZ and given to the Mobile (Ala.) Police Department, which issued a warrant for Cousins’ arrest, according to police spokeswoman Charlette Solis.

A person familiar with the proceedings said the warrant was later withdrawn and Cousins was arraigned, but the Mobile city attorney ultimately decided to drop the charges.

The NBA announced an investigation into the accusation against Cousins. The status of that investigation is unclear. League investigations are not contingent on criminal charges.

The Lakers signed Cousins to a one-year deal worth $3.5 million this summer. He tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee while participating in a five-on-five game in August and had surgery shortly thereafter. Cousins has traveled with the team and been present for their practices.

Although it is unlikely Cousins will be able to play this season, the Lakers have not ruled out his return at some point.

Lakers
Tania Ganguli
