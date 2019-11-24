Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Lakers

Lakers plan to talk to NBA about officiating of LeBron James

Lakers forward LeBron James pauses on the court in the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.
Lakers forward LeBron James pauses on the court in the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.
(Karen Pulfer Focht / Associated Press)
By Tania GanguliStaff Writer 
Nov. 24, 2019
8 AM
Share

The Lakers are planning to discuss with the NBA the officiating of LeBron James in Saturday night’s victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

James scored 30 points while taking 27 shots, with nine of them three-pointers. And he didn’t get to shoot a single free throw.

“He’s in the paint all night long and, look, it’s just something that we’ll go through the proper channels and talk to the league office about it,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “But certainly, when your guy’s attacking the basket the way he is and getting zero free-throw attempts it’s something that can be frustrating but we got to look past that. Like everything, we’ll deal with the proper channels and talk to the league about that.”

James didn’t want to spend too much time talking about it, but he presented his left arm as evidence of the physicality with which opponents play against him. He had a long scratch on his forearm that was forming into a scab.

Advertisement

“I’m living in the paint and if you look at my arm right here, these are four or five [scratches] that happened the last two games and they weren’t called at all,” James said. “And it’s not me just going to the hole, going to the basket. But that can’t stop me. It didn’t stop me tonight.

“No matter what, I got to continue to go but being able to get to the free-throw line is something that allows our defense to get in good position. It sets our defense. It slows the game down at times. It gives us a good rhythm. It relaxes me as well. So, I know I’m getting hit but at the end of the day I just got to keep going.”

Lakers
Lakers defeat Grizzlies for their second road victory in as many nights
Lakers forward Anthony Davis tries to split the double-team defense of Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. and guard Dillon Brooks on Saturday night in Memphis.
Lakers
Lakers defeat Grizzlies for their second road victory in as many nights
The Grizzlies became the Lakers’ 14th victim of the season Saturday night in Memphis despite a spirited effort that saw them lead by 15 points.

James’ teammates were frustrated on his behalf.

“He should [get] at least get eight to 10 free throws a game,” Danny Green said. “No doubt about it, how he attacks the rim, attacks the basket. It’s a physical game, and obviously he doesn’t flop. So it’s hard for refs to see and hard to referee him.”

Advertisement

Lakers forward Jared Dudley believes some theatrics are necessary to get calls.

“Until the refs can somehow figure out it’s really a foul when they grab into your arms, I think you should do it,” Dudley said. “And I told the ref that. That’s the new league, players talk about it.

“… So maybe I’ll guard LeBron in practice and have him work on his new flopping routine.”

Lakers
Lakers’ Rajon Rondo is fined $35,000 by NBA for altercation with Thunder’s Dennis Schroder
Lakers Thunder Basketball
Lakers
Lakers’ Rajon Rondo is fined $35,000 by NBA for altercation with Thunder’s Dennis Schroder
Lakers guard Rajon Rondo has been fined $35,000 for unsportsmanlike physical contact with Thunder guard Dennis Schroder, inappropriate comments toward an official and a failure to leave the court in a timely fashion.

Lakers
Newsletter
Get our weekly Lakers newsletter
Tania Ganguli
Follow Us
Tania Ganguli covers the Lakers for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she spent six years covering J.J. Watt’s avocado consumption and other NFL subjects for the Florida Times-Union, Houston Chronicle and ESPN. An Arcadia High School and Northwestern University graduate, she has also covered high school sports, NASCAR, the Orlando Magic and one boat race for the Louisville Courier-Journal and the Orlando Sentinel.   
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement