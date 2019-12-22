LeBron James out for Lakers vs. Nuggets because of muscle strain

With a blockbuster Christmas matchup on the horizon, Lakers star LeBron James won’t play against the Denver Nuggets, the team announced hours before Sunday’s game. The forward was listed as “doubtful” with a thoracic muscle strain, an injury he suffered against Indiana on Dec. 17 and played through during the Lakers’ 111-104 loss to Milwaukee on Dec. 19.

James, who is averaging 25.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and a league-high 10.6 assists in his 16th year in the NBA, hasn’t missed a game this year, but did not participate in the team’s pregame workout Sunday, coach Frank Vogel said.

“We’re a next man up team, but this is not one guy has to step up and fill his shoes,” Vogel said. “It’s gotta be a team effort, everybody’s gotta be aggressive, we gotta make sure the ball is moving side to side.”

The Lakers (24-5) are coming off back-to-back losses for the first time this season after dropping games at Indiana and Milwaukee. The team has a marquee matchup Wednesday against the Clippers at Staples Center at 5 p.m. hoping to avenge a season-opening loss to their in-town rival.

Advertisement

Forward Kyle Kuzma, returning from an ankle sprain, will play Sunday against the Nuggets with a roughly 20-minute time restriction.