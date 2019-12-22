Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Lakers

LeBron James out for Lakers vs. Nuggets because of muscle strain

Lakers star LeBron James will miss his first game of the season Sunday against the Denver Nuggets.
(Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images)
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen Staff Writer 
Dec. 22, 2019
6:04 PM
With a blockbuster Christmas matchup on the horizon, Lakers star LeBron James won’t play against the Denver Nuggets, the team announced hours before Sunday’s game. The forward was listed as “doubtful” with a thoracic muscle strain, an injury he suffered against Indiana on Dec. 17 and played through during the Lakers’ 111-104 loss to Milwaukee on Dec. 19.

James, who is averaging 25.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and a league-high 10.6 assists in his 16th year in the NBA, hasn’t missed a game this year, but did not participate in the team’s pregame workout Sunday, coach Frank Vogel said.

“We’re a next man up team, but this is not one guy has to step up and fill his shoes,” Vogel said. “It’s gotta be a team effort, everybody’s gotta be aggressive, we gotta make sure the ball is moving side to side.”

The Lakers (24-5) are coming off back-to-back losses for the first time this season after dropping games at Indiana and Milwaukee. The team has a marquee matchup Wednesday against the Clippers at Staples Center at 5 p.m. hoping to avenge a season-opening loss to their in-town rival.

Forward Kyle Kuzma, returning from an ankle sprain, will play Sunday against the Nuggets with a roughly 20-minute time restriction.

Thuc Nhi Nguyen
