NBA on Christmas: Facts and figures about the games

Some facts and figures associated with the NBA’s Christmas Day games:

— The New York Knicks beat the Providence Steamrollers at Madison Square Garden 89-75 in the NBA’s first Christmas game in 1947.

— The Lakers-Clippers game is the only one that features teams that have met before on Christmas. (Clippers have won two of three.)

— This is the 12th consecutive year there will be five games on Christmas.

— The Lakers are playing their 21st consecutive Christmas and have a 23-22 record on the holiday.

— LeBron James is playing in his 14th holiday game, second to Kobe Bryant (16).

— Dwyane Wade has the most Christmas victories with 10, one ahead of James.

— Bernard King of the Knicks holds the scoring record at 60 points in 1984 against the New Jersey Nets.

— Only two other players have scored at least 50: Wilt Chamberlain (59 vs. Knicks in 1961) and Rick Barry (50 vs. Cincinnati Royals in 1966).

— Tracy McGrady has the highest scoring average on Christmas for players with multiple appearances: 43.3 points in three games.

— The Toronto Raptors are hosting their first Christmas game and appearing in their second.

— There are 28 All-Stars on the rosters of teams playing on Christmas.

Source: NBA