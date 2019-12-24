NBA on Christmas: Facts and figures about the games

Some facts and figures associated with the NBA’s Christmas Day games:
— The New York Knicks beat the Providence Steamrollers at Madison Square Garden 89-75 in the NBA’s first Christmas game in 1947.
— The Lakers-Clippers game is the only one that features teams that have met before on Christmas. (Clippers have won two of three.)
— This is the 12th consecutive year there will be five games on Christmas.
— The Lakers are playing their 21st consecutive Christmas and have a 23-22 record on the holiday.
— LeBron James is playing in his 14th holiday game, second to Kobe Bryant (16).
— Dwyane Wade has the most Christmas victories with 10, one ahead of James.
— Bernard King of the Knicks holds the scoring record at 60 points in 1984 against the New Jersey Nets.
— Only two other players have scored at least 50: Wilt Chamberlain (59 vs. Knicks in 1961) and Rick Barry (50 vs. Cincinnati Royals in 1966).
— Tracy McGrady has the highest scoring average on Christmas for players with multiple appearances: 43.3 points in three games.
— The Toronto Raptors are hosting their first Christmas game and appearing in their second.
— There are 28 All-Stars on the rosters of teams playing on Christmas.
Source: NBA