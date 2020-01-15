Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Lakers

Anthony Davis will miss fourth straight game when Lakers play Magic tonight

Anthony Davis, right, will miss his fourth consecutive game while recovering from a bruised gluteous maximus. Kyle Kuzma, left, has started in his place.
Anthony Davis, right, will miss his fourth consecutive game while recovering from a bruised gluteous maximus. Kyle Kuzma, left, has started in his place.
(Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images)
By Tania GanguliStaff Writer 
Jan. 15, 2020
12:27 PM
Share

Anthony Davis is out for tonight’s game against the Orlando Magic, Lakers coach Frank Vogel said, making it the fourth consecutive game he’s missed since sustaining a bruised gluteus maximus on Jan. 7 against the New York Knicks.

Davis has not participated in a live practice, though Vogel is hoping he’ll be able to when the team reconvenes on Friday.

“He moved a lot more,” Vogel said when asked what Davis did during Wednesday’s shoot-around. “It wasn’t live action. The coaches bumped him around a little bit trying to test it. He’s still not ready. We’ll have an off day tomorrow and practice again on Friday. Hopefully we’ll be able to get him into some more activity and potentially even some live practice on Friday.”

The Lakers have won all three games they played without Davis during this stretch, with Kyle Kuzma starting in Davis’s place, beating the Mavericks, Thunder and Cavaliers. Davis joked on Tuesday that it didn’t look like the Lakers needed him back soon.

Lakers
Elliott: Dwight Howard’s second act with the Lakers has been ‘pure joy’ for both sides
477386_SP_0107_lakers_knicks19_WJS.jpg
Lakers
Elliott: Dwight Howard’s second act with the Lakers has been ‘pure joy’ for both sides
Dwight Howard’s 2013 split from the Lakers was acrimonious. The second time around has been surprisingly successful and refreshingly free of drama.
Advertisement

“We obviously change very much” without Davis, Vogel said. “Dramatically. And it’s really been a great time for Kuz to climb the rope. He struggled to catch a rhythm in this system early in the year battling the injuries and having a new role than he had last year. But just to get the minutes that he’s getting right now and to find an offensive rhythm and tighten up the defensive coverages, I think it’s an invaluable time for him, in particular.”

Sports
Sign up for Full-Court Text with NBA reporter Dan Woike
473136_SP_1119_woike_3_RCG.JPG
Sports
Sign up for Full-Court Text with NBA reporter Dan Woike
Receive SMS about the Lakers, Clippers and the rest of the NBA and text back with your questions.

Lakers
Newsletter
Get our weekly Lakers newsletter
Tania Ganguli
Follow Us
Tania Ganguli covers the Lakers for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she spent six years covering J.J. Watt’s avocado consumption and other NFL subjects for the Florida Times-Union, Houston Chronicle and ESPN. An Arcadia High School and Northwestern University graduate, she has also covered high school sports, NASCAR, the Orlando Magic and one boat race for the Louisville Courier-Journal and the Orlando Sentinel.   
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement